Bully Ray Still Doesn't 'Get' John Cena Classic Despite WWE Raw Reveals

John Cena revealed more details behind the John Cena Classic on "WWE Raw" on Monday, including where and when it will take place, as well as the first entrant, Cody Rhodes, but many questions still remain behind the tournament. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray expressed some confusion over it all, including wondering what else is on the line outside of the championship belt, complete with Cena logo, that the star also unveiled on "Raw."

"I'm not a huge fan of inconsequential rewards," he said. "This seems a little light to me, like you're just going to win this championship. Now, OG King of the Ring, you were deemed the best wrestler of that tournament, right? You got a cape and a crown and a saber, you were King of the Ring. This feels similar... We're fighting for this belt that is named after this guy with a picture of this guy on it. What are we fighting for? I get it, it's entertainment, but what are we fighting for?"

He mentioned that in recent memory, the King and Queen of the Ring winners get title shots. Bully Ray said that if a title opportunity was part of the Classic, Cena would have announced it on Monday. He wants to see something tangible at the end, like with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but there's one other story beat that would make the tournament worth it to him.

"If this is all being done for Cody Rhodes to win the whole thing, only to be presented with... that beautiful John Cena belt, for Cody to crack John in the face," he said. "For Cody to turn heel, I'm on board, brother."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.