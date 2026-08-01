Liv Morgan Defeats IYO SKY In First Women's World Title Defense At WWE SummerSlam

Liv Morgan is still the WWE Women's World Champion after a successful defense over IYO SKY at SummerSlam.

SKY earned this opportunity by beating Morgan in the finals of the 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament. Tonight, the pair kicked off SummerSlam Saturday with a contest filled with back-and-forth action as well as interference from Morgan's Judgment Day stablemates.

Morgan burst out the gate with a series of stomps and right hands on her challenger, which SKY mirrored in response. After SKY delivered a basement dropkick, the physicality moved to the outside, with SKY blasting Morgan with a forearm. Morgan tripped up SKY and tossed her into the barricade in return.

Upon returning to the ring, Morgan followed with an onslaught of offense, including an additional series of stomps, a kick to the ribs, and the Three Amigos. A top rope slingshot to Morgan's arm eventually shifted momentum into SKY's favor. It then continued with a missile dropkick pair and a sunset flip powerbomb to the floor.

With Morgan evidently in trouble at that point, Roxanne Perez distracted the referee, which in turn allowed Raquel Rodriguez to chokeslam SKY off the top turnbuckle. Nevertheless, SKY managed to kick out of Morgan's pinfall attempt on her and wipe out both of her Judgment Day cohorts with a moonsault to the floor. A Spanish Fly off the top then secured a near fall on Morgan herself.

In the match's final moments, SKY landed a German suplex-double knees combo on the apron. When she tried to follow with an Over the Moonsault, however, Morgan blocked it with her boots. SKY rolled through Morgan's Oblivion, only to turn right into a codebreaker and a second, successful Oblivion. Morgan then pinned SKY to retain her title for the first time in this reign.