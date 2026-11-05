WWE NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan Defeats Returning Paige In Upset Defense

Kelani Jordan is still NXT Women's Champion after defending her gold in a match against surprise opponent, Paige, on the special Wednesday edition of "WWE NXT." After Jordan successfully defended her title against Wren Sinclair at Halloween Havoc, "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone told her backstage that she'd face a mystery opponent on the developmental brand's weekly show.

Jordan took Paige down, but couldn't keep her there for long before Paige was back on her feet, bashing the champion's face against the turnbuckle pads. Paige downed Jordan on the outside with a cannonball, but Jordan tried to regain momentum by targeting Paige's neck.

The champion went for the top rope for a 450 Splash, but Paige got out of the way and caught her with a super kick, then the Rampage, but Jordan kicked out. Jordan locked in a cross face on Paige, targeting her neck once again, in the middle of the ring, then followed with a DDT when Paige broke the hold.

Paige got her knees up for Jordan's split-legged moonsault. She attempted the Rampage once again, but Jordan rolled her up for the victory.