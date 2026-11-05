Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno Win 2026 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

14 teams entered the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but on the November 5 episode of "WWE NXT," only two teams remained to determine a winner. Hank and Tank met Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno in the tournament finals as the coveted Dusty Trophy hung in the balance, but after a back-and-forth contest, it was Moreno and Dar who won the 2026 tournament.

The story of the match was a classic case of power against speed as Hank and Tank outmuscled their opponents on multiple occasions, while Moreno evaded trouble on several occasions as Dar used his technical abilities to set his partner up for attacks. Hank and Tank thought they had the match won as they Press Slammed Moreno into the lap of Cody Rhodes who was on commentary at ringside, before landing two Splashes on Dar who just about kicked out. When Hank and Tank went to finish Dar off, Moreno grabbed the ankle of Tank and locked him in an Ankle Lock, while Hank was caught in a Knee Bar from Dar. Despite being on the verge of tapping, Tank broke free and prevented Hank from submitting.

Hank was able to recuperate and land a Black Hole Slam on Dar as Tank re-entered as they once again looked to hit their finish, but the damage from the Knee Bar caused Hank to stumble, allowing Moreno to return and hit a Jumping Side Kick, while Dar hit a Spinning Back Elbow on Tank. In honor of who was at ringside, Moreno and Dar hit stereo Cross Rhodes', before following it up with a Sweeping Back Elbow combination to gain the victory and win the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

After the match, Cody Rhodes presented the winners with the trophy, and informed them that they would be challenging the Vanity Project for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships next week on "NXT."