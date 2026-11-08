Indi Hartwell Talks Being First Australian Wrestler To Win TNA Knockouts World Title

At Bound for Glory last month, Indi Hartwell became TNA Knockouts World Champion. She defeated Xia Brookside with Knockouts legend, Mickie James, as the special guest referee. Nearly two weeks later, she would retain the title in a rematch against Brookside. When Hartwell won the title, she made history as the first Australian wrestler to win the Knockouts world title.

During an interview with Joey Karni, Hartwell reflected on being champion again. She held tag title gold in "NXT" and was also the "NXT" Women's Champion. She compared her journey to a rollercoaster with a lot of ups and downs, especially since last year's Bound for Glory. Even with all of the downs, everything has been a learning experience.

Hartwell also reflected on making history in TNA and wants to inspire others to follow their dreams.

"It's crazy to think about and I'm so proud of all the Australians because when I was younger watching wrestling, watching WWE and TNA, there weren't any Australians on TV. And now we have so many. We have so many Australian champions, so I'm just so proud of the Aussies and I hope more Aussies can make it, you know, break out and make it over here. I feel proud and I just want to inspire the other Aussies too."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Joey Karni and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.