WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller Understands Why People Saw Him As A 'Joke'

After being relegated back to 'NXT,' Grayson Waller finally captured singles gold when he became the NXT Champion. Waller is well aware that his main roster run wasn't the best, and specifically criticized his presentation in WWE at the time, during an appearance on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet."

"I look back, and I like, I kind of understand why people would have perceived me as a joke," he admitted. Waller has notably stopped wearing boxing shorts as attire, but explained that he only ever donned them because he has always been a fan of boxing. "I thought it was a different look. It made me look unique, but I think it also didn't make me look like a serious contender for the championship."

It seems like Waller is viewing his return to 'NXT' as a way to reestablish himself, explaining that he thinks his wrestling tights make him more legit, especially after Roman Reigns praised him for the change at the Royal Rumble, where he first changed up his attire.

"[He] pulled me aside and said: 'Hey, that's the look. You look like a champion now.' Hey, if Roman says that? Alright, lad! Whatever you need, I'm going to keep the pants!" he recalled.

"Coming back to NXT, I was like: I can't walk out with the leopard shirts and all that," he added. "That vibe didn't work, like that's an old me. So now, like, I'm kind of – I am more serious. This is me, like, I feel more comfortable now." Waller noted that he felt like he had to make the change, further adding that he's also adjusted his wrestling style to be more aggressive and less flashy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.