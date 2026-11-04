Champion Grayson Waller Believes He's 'Outworking' WWE NXT Roster

Since returning to "NXT" several months ago, Grayson Waller has been outspoken and full of self-confidence, two things that have arguably carried him to his current reign as NXT Champion. And Waller not only thinks he deserves it, he thinks he easily deserves it over everyone else. In an interview with "Busted Open After Dark" following a confrontation with Halloween Havoc challenger Tony D'Angelo, Waller explained why he was better than everyone else, and why others in "NXT," like D'Angelo, had failed to step up.

"I'm outworking everyone here," Waller said. "I'm not just saying it, I'm doing it. And then I'm also planning it for everyone . Let me ask you Bully; let's go back to when you're on the 'Raw' roster. Some new guy comes from a different company, and he comes in and he calls your roster soft, and he makes fun of your kid and says that you don't belong there and I deserve everything. How far through Gorilla would he get before you smacked him across the face...Exactly.

"And he didn't hit me till tonight. What's that, four months? It took him four months and all that before he finally hit me. Like, that's why I keep calling these guys soft. Like, you're going to let me come out? I can't believe I get away with this. I went to his house, and all he did was give me a double leg. If I went to your house, Bully, I have a feeling I wouldn't be leaving that house, you know what I mean?"

Waller would end up retaining his championship against D'Angelo at Halloween Havoc, though he now faces an even tougher challenge in the former of a man Waller has been compared to over the last few months, CM Punk. The two are set to square off on tonight's special Wednesday edition of "NXT," with Punk challenging Waller for the NXT Title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription