WWE's Dominik Mysterio Shouts Out Grayson Waller Following Worked Shoot Promo On NXT

Even during a busy SummerSlam week, WWE star Grayson Waller was able to get plenty of attention when he rolled into "NXT" last week and cut a controversial promo where he criticized the "NXT" men's division, TNA, and several others, while also offering support for "NXT's" women's division. The worked shoot nature of the promo has people talking, including fellow WWE star Dominik Mysterio. Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show" one day after Waller's promo, Mysterio not only praised it, but agreed with one of Waller's points.

"He did his thing, man," Mysterio said. "When it comes to ... the women down in 'NXT' outworking the boys, I see that, you know? I come from a very old school mindset where you show up, you shake people's hands, you respect the totem pole of where you're at, and it just seems like they don't get that down there. So Grayson told it how it is, and ... it is what it is. Let the boys step up in 'NXT,' and see if that lit a fire under their ass."

The state of "NXT" is an interesting topic for Mysterio, who pointed out that he didn't experience the traditional WWE process of going through "NXT" to get to the main roster, instead starting in the latter before making his way down to the former.

"I went backwards," Mysterio said. "I started on the main roster, did everything that I had to do, went down to 'NXT,' did the PC stuff, did 'NXT' TV, won the North American Title twice, beat Trick Willy, and then came back to the main roster. But I was also going back and forth from 'Raw,' 'SmackDown,' and 'NXT.' No one was doing it like me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription