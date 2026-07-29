John Cena Shouts Out Grayson Waller After Blistering Promo On WWE NXT

Even though he may be retired from WWE, John Cena is still keeping an eye on the comings and goings of his old company, especially with the John Cena Classic scheduled for later this year. Because of this, Cena came away very impressed with the performance of a returning star on last night's "NXT." Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Cena shouted out former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller and his "NXT" show opening promo.

Effort + Authenticity = Respect," Cena tweeted. "It appears Grayson Waller has found his WHY. Eager to see what he does."

Waller certainly found a lot of buzz with his opening remarks that seemed to take a shot at anyone within firing distance. Among Waller's targets were former tag team partner Austin Theory, whom he never mentioned by name, head of "NXT" Shawn Michaels, TNA, new "NXT" signee Cruz Montana, and the "NXT" men's division in general, with Waller even going as far to challenge NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo to a match.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also commented on his time recently departed WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day, insinuating that his time with the group was causing his career to die. Waller's mic was eventually cut off, and the camera went to black as he continued to talk into the camera.

Waller's blistering promo was his first appearance on WWE TV since April, though not because he was out with an injury. In fact, Waller has continued to be active for WWE during that time period, wrestling at "NXT" live events and competing on "WWE Main Event." The latter saw his most recent appearance earlier in July, where he was defeated by "Raw" star Je'Von Evans in just over five and a half minutes.