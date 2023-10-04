Dominik Mysterio Regains North American Title On WWE NXT

Trick Williams captured his first piece of WWE gold at "WWE NXT" No Mercy. Unfortunately, his championship reign has now come to an end after only three days.

During Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Williams defended his newly won "NXT" North American Championship against the man he defeated to win the title –- Dominik Mysterio. As expected, Mysterio was accompanied by his Judgment Day stablemates, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor, who intervened at various points in the matchup. Despite the constant interferences, Williams maintained a strong level of resiliency, even kicking out of a pinfall attempt that followed a DDT onto Ripley's Women's World Championship. Eventually, though the numbers game became too much for Williams to overcome, as Mysterio distracted the referee while Balor knocked Williams over the head with one of the WWE tag team titles. With Williams grounded, Mysterio mounted himself up on the top rope before delivering a Frog Splash to secure the pinfall.

Mysterio now begins his second reign as "NXT" North American Champion, joining Carmelo Hayes and Johnny Gargano as the only three performers to hold the title more than once.