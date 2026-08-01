Nic Nemeth Addresses Grayson Waller's TNA Comments On WWE NXT

Grayson Waller might have just become a wanted man to "The Wanted Man" himself, Nic Nemeth. Firing a round of verbal bullets towards everyone and everything this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," Waller turned his attention toward "NXT's" newest signee Cruz Montana (formerly known as TNA star and former world champion Mike Santana). In his promo, Waller compared being TNA World Champion to being the "best basketball player at the YMCA." Nemeth, who was Montana's final opponent before he wrapped things up with TNA, and the current two-time world champion, finds the comment hysterical, and proposes an opportunity for the former tag team champion to step up to the plate.

"I get the dig, because I would say something similar, no matter whether you believe it's true or not. I welcome any type of interaction with anybody, microphone or fist wise, in the entire world, let alone somebody who's relegated back to the minor leagues because they couldn't cut it on the main roster," Nemeth challenged on "Busted Open Radio." "But I hope him having a live microphone in front of all the students, who are learning their game and being better than them... he has to remember that he's had the time to be there, and be the student, and stand up, and go to the main roster, and not connect, and be sent back down to the minors. Hopefully, that lit a fire on him, and let's him stand out."

Later in the show, Waller blindly attacked Montana and the NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, whom he also criticized in his shoot promo earlier on. As for Nemeth, he has a new challenger waiting in the wings for his shot at singles gold. In two weeks, Nemeth will defend his world championship against the former three-time world champion/current TNA World Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy on "TNA Impact."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.