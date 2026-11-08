Jake Roberts Names Current & Former WWE Stars That Remind Him Of Himself

There have been only a handful of pro wrestlers over the years who could be considered masters of the mic, and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts' name is undoubtedly high on that list. Roberts might have never won championship gold in WWE, but his persona and promo work made him synonymous with his era.

In a recent interview with Nick Teodoro, Roberts was asked if any other wrestler he's seen today ever reminded him of himself.

"Bray Wyatt did," he said. "Randy Orton does. That's about it. They're different. Different. Randy's got a lot [of similarities]."

This was not the only time when Roberts brought up both Wyatt and Orton. Back in a 2017 interview with "Sports Illustrated," the veteran shared concerns about WWE's handling of Wyatt, noting how he couldn't understand why the promotion was allowing fans to cheer for Wyatt and relate to him when he was a heel. Considering how important character work was for Roberts during his career and his generation, it makes sense that the veteran didn't feel comfortable with a heel being cheered.

Additionally, he expressed interest in working with Orton to help him find an aspect of his character that Roberts believed he was missing at the time. Unfortunately, he claimed he had reached out to WWE on multiple occasions back then, and the promotion just never got back to him, leaving him with a lot of resentment.

At the time of writing, Roberts has since returned to WWE, where he's alluded to a limited role in the promotion. So far, it seems to mainly be convention appearances, but he's clarified that he's not contracted to WWE at this stage.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Nick Teodoro and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.