Jake Roberts Clarifies Whether He's Under WWE Contract, Explains Recent Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has announced that he has left AEW and is working with WWE in a limited role.

Roberts signed with AEW in 2019 and left the promotion earlier this year. In a recent interview, Roberts confirmed his departure from Tony Khan's promotion and said that he would be working with WWE. He later took to X to clarify the nature of his role with the company.

"I did a promo, talked to a fellow and had a great time being interviewed by him. But I talked about going back to work for the WWE. Yeah, in some capacity. And that capacity is real simple — signing autographs. Yeah, I went to SummerSlam and signed some autographs. And I do some Topps Cards here and there. And I enjoy doing it. Just like coming out and seeing you guys, signing autographs for you, taking pictures. That's all there is. I'm not under contract. By no way, no means," explained the legendary star.

He also provided an update on his health, explaining that he needs supplemental oxygen due to COPD and emphysema. Roberts stated that he has quit smoking and will likely undergo a procedure that could help him get off oxygen.

"Yes, I'm on oxygen. Why? Because I was a fool and because of genetics. Genetically, I was given emphysema and COPD. And like a fool, with bad habits I picked up along my way, I smoked for 50 friggin' years, man. But I quit. I quit five weeks ago, and I'm sticking with it," he said. "Because there's a procedure they can do, but you've got to be clean for six months before they'll do it. That will help me get off oxygen. So, thumbs up. We're all good here. Going to be around for a long time, so get used to it."

Clarifying the rumors about my status with #WWE and providing an update for those expressing concern about my health 🐍 pic.twitter.com/s0T6RfF5ff — Jake "The Snake" Roberts (@JakeSnakeDDT) November 3, 2026

Roberts has faced several health challenges in recent years, undergoing hip surgery at the start of 2026. A year earlier, the Hall of Famer was also hospitalized with pneumonia.