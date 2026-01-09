Health Update On AEW's Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Following Hip Surgery

AEW talent and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts underwent successful hip revision surgery on Tuesday, and according to a new report, the legend, who was most recently seen on-screen in AEW, is home recovering.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Roberts' wife, Cheryl, said her husband's surgery was a success. Roberts went under the knife to replace a previous hip replacement that had become problematic. In addition to PWInsider, Roberts' fellow Hall of Famer, Leilani Kai, confirmed the news of his surgery on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, where she shared a photo of herself, Roberts, and Cheryl at a convention.

The 70 year old star last gave a personal update on his health in January of last year after a battle with pneumonia that left him hospitalized, which he called "not a good thing," as he also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Following his pneumonia battle, Roberts revealed he also had low iron levels from internal bleeding, in addition to a problem with his heart. He confirmed at the time he needed a few procedures done. He underwent heart ablation surgery last May to treat an irregular heartbeat. The surgery utilizes heat or extreme cold to create tiny scars in the heart tissue, blocking abnormal electrical impulses that cause abnormal rhythms.

Roberts debuted in AEW in March 2020 as an on-screen manager. In late 2024, he revealed on "AEW Dynamite" he acquired LFI from Don Callis, in exchange for Lance Archer. He managed LFI on television through November, when he was taken off TV.