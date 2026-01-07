WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts To Undergo Hip Revision Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has battled health issues in previous years, and now, the legend is set to undergo hip revision surgery on Wednesday. According to PWInsider, who confirmed the news, the procedure will replace a previous hip replacement that had become problematic for Roberts.

Fellow Hall of Famer Leilani Kai also confirmed the news of Roberts' surgery in a post to X (formerly Twitter). She shared a photo of herself and Roberts at a convention, smiling for the camera.

"Sending love to Jake and Cheryl Roberts. Wishing him a smooth surgery and a strong, steady recovery ahead," she posted, alongside blue heart and praying ands emojis.

Roberts last gave a personal health update back in January of last year after a battle with pneumonia that left him hospitalized. He confirmed it was "not a good thing" for him, as he already has COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He also underwent heart ablation surgery last year in May, as confirmed by his partner on Instagram. In 2021, he underwent foot surgery and also experienced a respiratory problem that required extended use of oxygen. Roberts also historically suffered from substance abuse issues, but sought help from Diamond Dallas Page in 2012 to aid in his sobriety.

He has most recently worked as a coach and on-screen manager in AEW. He debuted in March 2020 and his most recent work for the company occurred in late 2024, where he revealed on an October episode of "AEW Dynamite" that he acquired LFI from Don Callis, in exchange for Lance Archer. Roberts managed Rush, Dralistico, and Beast Mortos through November, before he was taken off TV.