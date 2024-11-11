Jake Roberts Discusses Adapting To His New AEW Role With LFI

The legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken on a new role in AEW. After a years-long association with "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer, Roberts has now aligned himself with the trio of Mexican stars known as New La Faccion Ingobernables (LFI). On his podcast "The Snake Pit," Roberts shared some of his early impressions of the group.

"They're dangerous," Roberts said. "They're uncontrolled mayhem. I'm just directing, trying to direct, but it's kind of hard with the language barrier."

Roberts joked that despite wrestling in Mexico's AAA promotion in the early '90s, the only Spanish he picked up along the way was curse words.

Roberts made his AEW debut in March of 2020, interrupting an in-ring promo by Cody Rhodes, cryptically threatening him with a new "client" that wound up being Archer. Under Roberts' tutelage, Archer pursued championships, but continually fell short. Roberts' AEW tenure would be interspersed by periods of inactivity, though he remained under contract throughout. Roberts signed a new contract with AEW in March of 2024, though it would be several months before he appeared on camera again. On the October 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Roberts resurfaced for a backstage segment where he revealed he had "traded" Lance Archer to the Don Callis Family. Later, as LFI beat down Hologram and Kommander, Roberts appeared on the ramp to raise his fist in unison with trio, signaling their new alliance.

Roberts recently got physical during Rush and Dralistico's tag team match against FTR on the October 26 episode of "AEW Collision." Though LFI would come out on the losing end, Roberts got his licks in when he decked Dax Harwood in the head with a convincing right hand.

"I'm trying to let my hand heal," Roberts said on his podcast. "I tried to knock his ass out."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.