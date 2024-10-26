AEW Collision Live Coverage 10/26 — FTR Vs. LFI, Penelope Ford Returns To The Ring

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on October 26, 2024, coming to you live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa!

It's going to be a night of high-profile tag team competition as former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR take on Rush and Dralistico of the newly-reformed La Facción Ingobernables. FTR confronted LFI after they defeated and subsequently began laying a beating on The Outrunners, with whom FTR have recently found themselves allied, on last week's "Collision." The Outrunners themselves will also be in action in Cedar Rapids, as they will face the equally over-the-top MxM Collection.

In non-tag team action, Penelope Ford returns to the ring for the first time in 744 days, with Robyn Renegade as her opponent; Ford's comeback match might also herald an appearance from former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, who Ford attacked immediately upon her return to AEW. Ford vs. Renegade is one of two women's matches on the card, as Anna Jay takes on Viva Van en route to her women's world title match with Mariah May. Additionally, "Switchblade" Jay White's feud with "Hangman" Adam Page has him revved up for a fight, which he'll get Saturday night in the form of regular ROH competitor Shane Taylor.

The final announced segment as of this writing will see AEW commentator (and occasional wrestler) Nigel McGuinness do a sit-down interview with Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club (who turns 28 years old on Saturday). Yuta and McGuinness share a complicated relationship with former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, and it seems likely that Yuta will be asked to explain his betrayal of "The American Dragon" at WrestleDream.

A video recaps the BCC attack on Chuck Taylor from "AEW Dynamite," followed by footage of the post-show confrontation between Orange Cassidy and Daniel Garcia, and we are live!