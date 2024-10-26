AEW Collision Live Coverage 10/26 — FTR Vs. LFI, Penelope Ford Returns To The Ring
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on October 26, 2024, coming to you live from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa!
It's going to be a night of high-profile tag team competition as former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR take on Rush and Dralistico of the newly-reformed La Facción Ingobernables. FTR confronted LFI after they defeated and subsequently began laying a beating on The Outrunners, with whom FTR have recently found themselves allied, on last week's "Collision." The Outrunners themselves will also be in action in Cedar Rapids, as they will face the equally over-the-top MxM Collection.
In non-tag team action, Penelope Ford returns to the ring for the first time in 744 days, with Robyn Renegade as her opponent; Ford's comeback match might also herald an appearance from former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, who Ford attacked immediately upon her return to AEW. Ford vs. Renegade is one of two women's matches on the card, as Anna Jay takes on Viva Van en route to her women's world title match with Mariah May. Additionally, "Switchblade" Jay White's feud with "Hangman" Adam Page has him revved up for a fight, which he'll get Saturday night in the form of regular ROH competitor Shane Taylor.
The final announced segment as of this writing will see AEW commentator (and occasional wrestler) Nigel McGuinness do a sit-down interview with Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club (who turns 28 years old on Saturday). Yuta and McGuinness share a complicated relationship with former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, and it seems likely that Yuta will be asked to explain his betrayal of "The American Dragon" at WrestleDream.
A video recaps the BCC attack on Chuck Taylor from "AEW Dynamite," followed by footage of the post-show confrontation between Orange Cassidy and Daniel Garcia, and we are live!
Swtichblade Jay White vs. Shane Taylor
Tony Schiavone addresses the audience, saying Chuck Taylor is still recuperating in a hospital. Nigel McGuinness sends his best wishes to Taylor and teases his interview with Yuta before Jay White makes his way to the ring, accompanied by Juice Robinson. Commentary recaps the recent issues between White and "Hangman" Adam Page. Shane Taylor comes out with Lee Moriarty by his side.
The competitors circle each other and lock up to start things off. Taylor overpowers White and drives him into the corner. Taylor breaks the hold, White dodges a clothesline, but Taylor shoves him down. White rolls to the outside to consult with Robinson and check his wrist tape before getting back in the ring. White dodges another clothesline after another lock up and gets Taylor in a side headlock. Taylor shoves White away but White manages to hit a chop block following by a dropkick to the knee. Taylor is on his knees and taking chops. Taylor gets to his feet but White drives him back down with punches. Moriarty gets up on the apron to distract White, allowing Taylor to nail a punch to the jaw and take control.
Taylor has White's throat against the bottom rope and leans on him with a knee before delivering stomps. Taylor goes to the ring apron and delivers a massive leg drop to White across the ring apron. Taylor roars in celebration as we go to commercial.