WWE Hall Of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts Give Health Update After Battle With Pneumonia

Unfortunately, Jake "The Snake" Roberts is starting the new year with more of a stumble than a stride. On his podcast "The Snake Pit," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he was recovering from a particularly rough bout of pneumonia.

"I got incredibly sick. I wound up going to the hospital," Roberts said. "Come to find out, I had pneumonia. That's not a good thing for me. I already had COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. And to get pneumonia is like, you're flirting with disaster there."

The 69-year-old "Master of the DDT" also shared that his hospital stay uncovered additional underlying issues that will need to be corrected sooner rather than later.

"I had blood in my urine. Didn't know that," he said. "I'm leaking blood somewhere in my gut, and that's causing my iron levels to be low. Then to top it off, I got a problem with my [heart]. But by going in, I caught it, and we gotta go have a couple procedures done. It'll be all hunky dory then."

Since 2020, Roberts has worked as a coach and on-screen character for AEW, though he's spent more time off TV than on it. His tenure has been marked by a range of health issues, including foot surgery In 2021, and a respiratory problem that required an extended use of oxygen. Fans are also familiar with Roberts' lifelong struggle with addiction, though he's remained sober since the early 2010s. On a positive note, Roberts' sobriety ultimately led to a rekindling with his ex-wife Cheryl, who fans may remember from his 1988 feud with "Ravishing" Rick Rude. His most recent on-screen appearance was in October, managing La Faccion Ingobernables.

Despite it all, Roberts is maintaining his dark sense of humor. "I can't wait to have a camera shoved up my a**, and one down my throat, and they meet in the middle."