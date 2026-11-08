Eric Bischoff Identifies WCW Star Who Helped Elevate Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is considered one of the biggest names in all of pro wrestling today. However, back in 1996, he was just a newcomer trying to make his mark after being signed to WCW. Mysterio started off by feuding with another WCW star over the Cruiserweight Championship, and speaking on "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff believes the rivalry is what allowed the young luchador to find his footing on American television.

"Dean [Malenko] helped Rey be the best Rey [he] could be, and make the biggest impression Rey could make," Bischoff said. "Rey couldn't have done that without somebody as good as Dean."

The first leg of their rivalry spanned from Mysterio's debut on the WCW roster at Great American Bash 1996 through that year's Halloween Havoc, with the matches sticking in the mind of many viewers at the time. Bischoff also argued that Malenko's influence has been underrated.

"I think Dean, and Eddie — everybody involved in that early Cruiserweight initiative — deserves so much credit for so many of the matches and the talent that we see in the industry today," he added. "They created a market in a way that had never been created before because of their unique ability and skills. Those guys all just deserve a s*** ton of credit."

Not too long ago, Bischoff also commented on Mysterio and Malenko, where he proclaimed why he preferred Malenko over Mysterio. He felt that Malenko was simply more believable to him in WCW. Mysterio has also voiced his respect for Malenko in the past, corroborating Bischoff's views on their in-ring relationship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.