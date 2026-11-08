WWE's Big E Talks 'Special Bond' With Former New Day Members Kofi & Austin Creed

The New Day were a fan-favorite stable for years in WWE, and while fans enjoyed watching them onscreen, the three men were also good friends behind the scenes. Now that Austin Creed and Kofi are no longer in WWE, it seems like the friendship hasn't waned even though the two men are competing in AEW while Big E remains contracted to WWE as an occasional broadcaster.

Big E recently opened up about his friendship with Creed and Kofi during an appearance on the "HaangEmHiigh" podcast. "Those two were my groomsmen, just a couple weeks ago. Those guys are family," he stated. Big E then explained that he has no blood-related brothers, so Creed and Kofi were two of the men to fill that gap with him.

Prior to their onscreen debut as The New Day, the trio first became close working live events together in WWE. "We just built such a special bond, and man, I don't think people truly understand how much time and — the schedule's definitely changed, but at that time, we spent so much time around each other," he recalled. "We pretty much spent every waking moment that we were on the road [together], five days a week."

Their interactions didn't end once they went home, as they'd all consistently communicate over the phone. "One of the greatest honors of my career and my life was getting to be next to two guys, to two men, that I have so much respect for."