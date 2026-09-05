AEW's New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) Explain The Inspiration For Their New Name

Following their AEW debuts at All In: London, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are officially All Elite, with new names and a new theme song attached to them. Together, the former New Day will now be known as The New Level; individually, fans will refer to them as Kofi and Austin Creed.

As for the inspiration behind their fresh team name, Creed has indicated that it simply aligned with their recent career move. "Honestly, it works on every type of situation," Creed said at the All In post-show media scrum. "We ourselves are on a new level AEW. We are bringing a new level of competition to the sport of professional wrestling. The song 'New Level,' obviously is called 'New Level' and it just makes perfect sense. How does the chant go? '[New Le-vel!]' So it all fell into place. There's no such thing as coincidence. So when we realized this, that was the direction that we had to go."

Kofi and Creed's first appearance as The New Level turned out to be a triumphant one as they captured the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Swerve Strickland at All In. To complement the occasion, they arrived to the tune of A$AP Ferg's "New Level," which will be their official theme song moving forward.

The tag team specialists departed from WWE in May 2026 after turning down an offer to restructure their contracts. For Kofi, All In marked his first non-WWE match in two decades. With Strickland, they later successfully defended their shiny new AEW Trios Titles on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.