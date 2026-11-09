Jonathan Gresham Opens Up About Explosive ROH Exit, Last Meeting With AEW's Tony Khan

Former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham has detailed his exit from AEW and the exchange with Tony Khan that led to it.

Speaking on the matter on "Grapsody," Gresham said that he was "really depressed" about it for a long time, because he had spent time building a reputation that had been affected by the rumors it spurred on.

"I was trying to make my argument in the worst way. I will admit that," he continued to say. "Let me go ahead and say upfront, the way I reacted to things was not right. If I could change anything, I would change the way that I tried to express myself."

Gresham joined AEW after Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in 2022, Gresham the reigning ROH World Champion at that point in time.

He worked just four matches on AEW programming after retaining his title at Supercard of Honor 2022, and his last match under Khan saw him lose his ROH World title to Claudio Castagnoli before departing.

Gresham explained that frustrations grew during this period over the changes made to his character and presentation, having gone from the leader of the faction, The Foundation, to being aligned with Tully Blanchard Enterprises, a faction that was later acquired by Prince Nana as a revived Embassy.

He explained, "What was told to me is, 'You will have creative input on everything you do going forward.' So, in my mind, I am 'The Foundation' Jonathan Gresham. I have a story going on in this company that is pretty successful... I was part of a faction that was doing pretty well."

"So I arrive at television and there's T-shirts of me created with people that I don't work with," he continued. "They said I have creative input on everything that I do. So let me ask for a meeting because I don't think I should be doing this. I had a successful voice, successful persona. Why not have this successful persona and voice on your national worldwide program? Why are we deleting it when it was working? It didn't make sense to me."