WWE's Cody Rhodes Offers To Lead Team USA In Survivor Series Match

Following his Last Man Standing victory over Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes is looking for a change of pace, something less intense and more fun. That's why he's now offering to lead Team USA in the upcoming elimination match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On the WWE Crown Jewel post-show, Rhodes claimed that his long, bloody feud with Orton, his former mentor, had "hijacked" his joy for professional wrestling. Nevertheless, he's looking to turn things back around as he heads toward WWE's next premium live event.

"The melancholy and the deepness of all of this, not for me, not for me. I'd love something light, something fun, even if it's fun competition," Rhodes said. "Rey Mysterio is over there on Stephanie's podcast talking about Team Mexico versus team USA. Sounds great. He's going to lead Team Mexico. I'd love to team USA. Lead them along. Find a team of my own. That sounds like something I'd like to do. Rey Mysterio, if you're listening to me, let's make that happen at Survivor Series. Let's do that."

As previously announced, a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match will see representatives of the United States take on those of Mexico at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28, with WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio named as the captain for Team Mexico. Should Mysterio accept Rhodes' offer, "The American Nightmare" would stand opposite him for the United States group.

So far, this classic Survivor Series bout is the only one confirmed for the upcoming PLE. Rumored is another WarGames Match that would pit the 946 against The Bloodline.