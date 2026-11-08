AEW Promoting 'Survivor 51' Contestant From ROH

Following his outing on the islands of Fiji, Brady Booker looks to make a splash in the lands of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor next.

During Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision," a video package highlighted Booker's recent quest on "Survivor 51," where he emerged as the first member of the jury. Clips showed the former "WWE NXT" star swimming in the international waters, pushing a crate through a net, and wielding a machete all before his vote-off on the November 4 episode of the CBS reality competition. The package also showed Booker in action in AEW and ROH rings, with the developmental wrestler exclaiming that he was ready "to take on the elite competition that AEW has to offer."

"OUTWIT. OUTPLAY. OUTLAST. OUTWRESTLE!" AEW wrote on social media. "After being pushed to his limits on Season 51 of @survivorcbs , #AEW and @ringofhonor developmental star @bradybooker_ is ready to turn his focus to the competition in #AEW!"

OUTWIT. OUTPLAY. OUTLAST. OUTWRESTLE! After being pushed to his limits on Season 51 of @survivorcbs, #AEW and @ringofhonor developmental star @bradybooker_ is ready to turn his focus to the competition in #AEW! Watch #AEWCollision: Rock & Wrestling Rager LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/H8M5vQeMrX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2026

Booker has competed nearly two dozen times under the AEW-ROH umbrella, largely in dark matches. His limited AEW-ROH television experience includes matches against Serpentico and Dak Draper on "AEW Dark" in 2023. More recently, he participated in the Ring of Honor TV tapings in September and November 2026. Booker previously performed for WWE as Bodhi Hayward, too.

Booker became the third professional wrestler to compete on the "Survivor" franchise, behind only John Morrison and the late Ashley Massaro. Morrison, who currently performs under the name Johnny TV for AEW and ROH, placed 12th on "Survivor: David vs. Goliath." Contestants voted Massaro off second in "Survivor: China."