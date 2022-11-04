Bodhi Hayward Reportedly Had Heat Before WWE Release

Earlier this week, it was revealed five wrestlers from "WWE NXT" had been released, including Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng. The release that got the most attention, however, was that of Bodhi Hayward. The now former "NXT" star had been a fixture on TV as a member of Chase U, and his release surprised many people — including, it seems, Hayward himself.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided some more insight into Hayward's departure, including confirming information Meltzer had previously reported. A source told Meltzer that Hayward hadn't been showing enough progress to WWE officials as a performer. Sources also told Meltzer that all the cuts, including Hayward's, were based on talent and lack of improvement, seemingly confirming previous reports that WWE would be evaluating talent on a six-month basis.

However, Meltzer further noted that lack of improvement wasn't Hayward's only issue, with sources saying that Hayward didn't always show up on time. Though not expressly stated, this would indicate Hayward was occasionally late for training at the WWE Performance Center, which may have contributed to his release. Hayward has not commented on Meltzer's report as of this writing, though the former "NXT" star has been making the rounds in the wrestling news, discussing his time in "NXT," how he learned he was being released, and his reaction to it. He has also made it clear that he is looking to continue his wrestling career despite the release, and will do so under his real name, Brady Booker.