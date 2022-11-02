Bodhi Hayward Reveals Why WWE Told Him He Was Released

Arguably the most shocking of the five releases by WWE on Tuesday was Bodhi Hayward's. The Chase U star was a regular in "NXT," alongside stablemates Andre Chase and Thea Hail, and seemed poised for a bright future within the company. Instead, Hayward, along with Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng, were all let go by WWE.

In an exclusive interview with PWMania, Hayward went into his brief period of time with WWE and how he felt about the run.

"When I came in there were talks that there'd be an evolution," Hayward said. "It would evolve as I evolved. I always felt like I would be taken care of as well. I got injured, got cleared, felt safe and thought they wanted to protect me. We were on television entertainment-wise. I thought the wrestling opportunities were coming. Maybe I wasn't there wrestling-wise for television, but that's just how TV is. That's the part I was really confused about."

Hayward also revealed how he learned the news, and the reason WWE gave for why he was being let go.

"It was a 45-second call to let me know I wasn't maximizing my potential," Hayward said. "I thought I would have been me graduating from Chase U, maybe having issues with Mr. Chase. Maybe Duke would have wrestled me as well, to show that I can wrestle. I felt the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Me and Mr. Chase match was great. With the reaction we were getting, I didn't think I had to go to the top rope to do a moonsault. But if that's what I have to prove, so be it."