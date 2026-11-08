WWE's Booker T Comments On Adam Copeland's Impending AEW Retirement

Adam "Edge" Copeland has made the most of his second chance in wrestling, and according to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, that's something worth respecting.

On the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker weighed in on Copeland's impending in-ring retirement, which will put an end to his seven-year comeback run in 2027.

"He did it his way. You got to respect that, man," Booker said. "You got to give a lot of respect for that, as far as having to leave the game earlier due to injury and then getting cleared to come back and then doing the WWE thing and then going get that paper. Go get that check, that retirement package. Get this thing going for a little bit longer."

Copeland, a former WWE Champion, initially hung up his boots in 2011 due to spinal stenosis. Many years of recovery and training later earned him an opportunity to come back to action, however, with the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble as the stage for his epic in-ring return.

"The Rated R Superstar" has since left WWE for AEW, where he now seeks to capture the AEW World Championship before his final farewell next year. So far in his AEW stint, he's held the TNT and Tag Team Titles, the latter of which he enjoyed alongside his long-time friend Christian Cage.

"You know how Ric Flair say, 'You can stay all night, stay a little longer"? That's what that's been about, too," Booker said of Copeland's last run. "To be able to do the thing with Christian, the way you came in, the way you go out, it's a lot to be said about that. I envy that part, as far as those guys being able to really being able to keep it together as a team for all these years. I commend those guys."

The road to Copeland's retirement has officially begun, with an International Championship match at AEW Full Gear set as the next stop.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.