Adam Copeland To Challenge For AEW International Title At Full Gear 2026

The Don Callis Family left Adam Copeland no choice but to surrender on behalf of his team during the recent men's Blood and Guts match on "AEW Dynamite," but the "Rated-R Superstar" has the chance to get some revenge by taking the AEW International Championship away from Kazuchika Okada at AEW Full Gear 2026.

It was announced during the November 7 episode of "AEW Collision" that following the events of the Blood and Guts edition of "Dynamite," Copeland will officially challenge Okada for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 14.

#AEWFullGear, Saturday 11/14, LIVE on PPV

AEW International Title@rainmakerXokada vs @RatedRCope

Okada cost Cope a win in Miami, then choked him w/ a chain at #BLOODandGUTS as Fletcher threatened Ospreay, forcing Cope to surrender! Cope wants revenge & Okada's title at Full Gear pic.twitter.com/DK7TAKFRVJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2026

The match will mark the first time that the two men have ever faced each other one-on-one, and the first time Copeland has ever challenged for the International Title. However, it isn't the first time Copeland and Okada have crossed paths as they were both involved in the Clockwork Carnage match at AEW WrestleDream 2026 on October 17, with Okada actually pinning Copeland in that bout to earn his one and only point on the night.

Okada won't be the only member of The Don Callis Family competing at Full Gear as a number of other members will be looking to bring more gold back to the family. After Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight failed to dethrone The Young Bucks at WrestleDream for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Jake Doyle and Mark Davis will step up to take on Matt and Nick Jackson after already beating the champions in an Eliminator match. Meanwhile in the main event, the aforementioned Kyle Fletcher will look to replicate what happened at Full Gear 2024 when he challenges Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship. Fletcher defeated Ospreay at the same pay-per-view two years ago, but a lot has changed since then, and with the title on the line, anything could happen.