As 2026 nears its end, Tiffany Stratton bide her time, and now WWE is fully on "Tiffy Time" once again. But before winning the WWE Women's Championship on Saturday's Crown Jewel PLE (Premium Live Event), new revelations have come out regarding the company's decision to crown Stratton this year's Women's Money in the Bank victor, and what changes might have occurred for her to get there.

To begin, sources close to Fightful Select indicated that WWE's creative team had no creative changes to the Money in the Bank winners in the weeks prior to the show. Those who were involved in this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match — Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez, and Sol Ruca — were informed that Thursday, leading into their match at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, that Stratton would be this year's winner.

As far as any changes made leading up to Stratton's overall victory, it appears that originally, on the Money in the Bank go-home edition of "WWE SmackDown," Stratton, Jayne, and Legend were supposed to lose their six-woman tag team match to Vice, Perez, and Ruca. Additionally, the long term plan within the Stamford-based company was for Stratton to emerge as a challenger of Chelsea Green's. But as most saw on Saturday, Stratton went against the clock for her benefit.

For weeks, Stratton teased and was close on multiple occasions of cashing in her briefcase on the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. However, the tides changed seconds after Green won her first Women's Crown Jewel Championship. With the odds stacked against her, Green was relieved to see Stratton come to her aid against the Judgment Day. That alliance lasted briefly, with Stratton smashing her briefcase into Green's face, then cashing in her briefcase, and hitting her Prettiest Moonsault Ever finisher on Green, to become the new and now two-time Women's Champion.