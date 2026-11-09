Former WWE ID Talent Makes AEW Collision Debut

"The Young Prodigy" Marcus Mathers had quite the week last week, as the ex-WWE Independent Development (ID) standout made both his Ring of Honor debut and singles debut on "AEW Collision."

Though he wrestled for "AEW Rampage" two years ago in a tag team match against Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos, Mathers put AEW's "Prodigy" Nick Wayne to the test in their singles match this past Saturday, while riding the waves of Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager. In the end, Wayne emerged victorious after hitting his Wayne's World finisher.

.@theNickWayne has his hands FULL with @MarcusMathers1! 😳 Watch #AEWCollision: Rock & Wrestling Rager LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/6zER6Wdak7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2026

Then, earlier in the week, Mathers squared off against former National and World Trios Champion and current Don Callis Member Mark Davis as part of "ROH HonorClub." Like Wayne, Davis picked up the win in their near 15-minute battle.

Making his wrestling debut in the summer of 2019, Mathers went from a must-see blue-chipper in the independent scene to a face featured through the WWE ID Program. During his two-year tenure in the WWE, he competed in several matches on "WWE EVOLVE" and a dark match on "WWE NXT" against Conan Lycan. In October, Mathers announced his departure from WWE, saying that he created memories that he'll always cherish, while warning future opponents that he'll show up "everywhere to fight anyone."