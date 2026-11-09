Randy Orton Following WWE Crown Jewel Loss: 'I Still Have More To Do'

During this past weekend's WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes took on his former mentor Randy Orton in a violent Last Man Standing match, taking him down with the Punt Kick that Orton often uses himself.

Following the loss, a fan posted a lengthy message to Orton on X, expressing what it meant to him to see the veteran suffer a loss at this stage of his career, while reflecting on the impact Orton has had on him after years of competing on WWE television. Orton caught wind of the post and shared a response to the fan on X.

"Whether it's sooner, or later, I'll be back. Guaranteed. WWE is my home away from home. I still have more to do, and until I am unable, I will continue to keep doing it," he said.

Fans have been speculating for quite a while whether or not Orton would win another world title before capping off his career, especially as many of his peers continue to hang up their boots in recent years. Orton turned 46 this year, and has dealt with plenty of injuries over the course of his career.

During an interview earlier this year on the heels of his Elimination Chamber win, "The Viper" admitted that he does hope to win at least one more title before retirement. Orton acknowledged that he's currently tied with former Evolution stablemate Triple H with 14 world championship wins, meaning he'd have to win two more to tie with Ric Flair and three more to tie with John Cena. And while Orton hasn't held a world title since 2020, he's very much open to another reign if only for his legacy as a third-generation pro wrestler.