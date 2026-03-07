Randy Orton Aims To Win At Least One More World Title Before WWE Retirement

Following a win inside the Men's Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton now has an opportunity to claim his 15th world title at WWE WrestleMania 42, and with the clock ticking on his in-ring career, its magnitude is greater than ever.

During an interview with "ESPN Get Up," Orton opened up about his goal of tasting world championship gold once again, soon to be at the age of 46. "I think right now you've got Triple H and myself tied at 14. John Cena, of course, just retired with 17 World Championships. You got Ric Flair at 16. I'd love to get one more, at least one more," he said. "It would mean the world to me. I've been around now 26 years. I've been doing this for well more than half of my life. I'm a third generation wrestler. There's a picture of my father and my grandfather back there back in the 70s tagging together. This is my life. This is everything to me, so to be able to be world champion again would mean the world."

As Orton alluded to, he remains tied with Triple H for the third most world title reigns in WWE history, with each currently having 14 to their names. Should Orton capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at "The Show of Shows," he would definitively cement himself on the list in third with 15, just one short of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's 16 world titles. Last year, Orton's long-time friend and rival John Cena eclipsed the record by dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Orton's last major reign came in October 2020, when he defeated Drew McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell for the WWE Championship. "The Scottish Warrior" regained the title three weeks later on "WWE Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN Get Up" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.