Backstage Report On AEW Using Survivor Footage To Promote Brady Booker

A video promo for Ring of Honor star, and recently eliminated contestant on the latest season of "Survivor," Brady Booker, the former Bohdi Hayward in "WWE NXT," aired on "AEW Collision" on Saturday. The video, narrated by Tony Schiavone, showed clips of the star in both the ring, as well as competing on the reality TV show, and was also posted to AEW's social media.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Bryan Alvarez speculated that the star, who appeared on seven episodes of the show, is likely now getting an AEW push. Dave Meltzer also thought that would be the case, but said there is a bigger story behind the video package.

"Essentially, this is the first tie-in with Paramount properties and AEW," Meltzer said. "Where they had footage from 'Survivor,' and in exchange, they plugged 'Survivor.' As soon as they did that, I'm going, 'What the hell is this? Make sure you watch 'Survivor' on Wednesdays at 8 o'clock.' I was like, 'I'm sure they had to say that to get the footage, but oh my God.' But, it's the first cooperation. It's the first example of something that [featured] CBS footage on AEW television."

AEW's media partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, recently officially merged with Paramount, to become Skydance. The company's current deal will keep "Collision" and "AEW Dynamite" on TNT and TBS through at least 2028. AEW President Tony Khan has remained optimistic throughout the merger process, and has frequently spoken highly of Skydance CEO David Ellison.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.