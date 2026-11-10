Rey Fénix Wins WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender's Match On Raw, 946 Attacks

Rey Fénix is the new No. 1 contender for the men's Intercontinental Championship after defeating Chad Gable and Big Cass on "WWE Raw".

Cass landed double clotheslines on Fénix and Gable. They both took him down with a dropkick before landing blows on each other. Gable went for a DDT, but Fénix got out. Gable launched him into the turnbuckles. Gable went for a moonsault, but Fénix moved and landed a cutter. Gable put him in an ankle lock. On the outside, Cass landed a sidewalk slam and then hit Fénix with a big boot. Gable landed chops on Cass, but Gable sent him into the time keeper's area.

After the break, Cass had Gable in the air, but Fénix kicked his leg out. Gable suplexed Fénix and tried to do one on Cass, but Fénix landed a lung blower. Gable landed the Angle Slam on Cass and put him in the ankle lock. Fénix bounced off the ropes, but was caught by Gable and put into an ankle lock. Fénix reversed into a roll up. Fénix landed strikes on Cass. Fénix connected with Adios Amigo on Cass. Gable shoved Cass into Fénix on the turnbuckle before suplexing Cass. The ref was checking on Gable when Fénix landed Adios Amigo. Cass kicked Fénix in the face and chokeslammed Gable, but Fénix broke up the pin with a Frog Splash and pinned Gable for the win.

After the match, 946 attacked all three men and left them lying. Royce Keys told Roman Reigns this will be his family if he doesn't come out there tonight and acknowledge them.