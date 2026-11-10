Cody Rhodes To Officially Lead Team USA At WWE Survivor Series, CM Punk Joins Team

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio are set to lead Team USA and Team Mexico, respectively, during a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match at the premium live event on November 29, and the team captains met face-to-face on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." Following a confrontation with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, it was revealed CM Punk is the first member of Rhodes' team.

Rhodes came out to the ring and addressed his Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel over the weekend and said he didn't like punting Orton in the head, he loved it. He said, however, that now that the "nasty business" was over with, he can focus on Survivor Series. He called out Mysterio to the ring.

The pair were quickly interrupted by Mysterio's son, Dominik, and McDonagh. Dominik said that he'd happily join Team Mexico and take over as team captain so Mysterio could go back to AAA, "where he belongs." Mysterio turned down the offer, and Dominik tried to join Rhodes' team. Rhodes also turned him down, on "behalf of probably the entire United States," saying he'd pass. When Dominik asked who Rhodes was going to get who was better than him, Punk's music hit.

Punk said he was ready to get back into title contention and could do so by beating five guys in one night. He also said he and Mysterio have been talking about getting across from one another in the ring for awhile. Dominik shoved Punk and called him a "has-been," and Punk and Rhodes went after the heels. Mysterio hit them with a 619 and Rhodes and Punk hit their respective finishers to run them off.