Liv Morgan's Next Women's World Title Defense Made Official For WWE Survivor Series

Becky Lynch will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series, as announced during "WWE Raw."

Morgan went into Monday's show having lost the Women's Crown Jewel Championship to Chelsea Green over the weekend, though she would not be in action but rather supporting on Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez against Iyo Sky and a mystery partner.

That mystery partner wound up Morgan's championship rival, Becky Lynch, and Lynch and Sky went on to grab the win over Perez and Rodriguez. Afterward, Lynch called out Morgan and dared her to get in the ring to prove she wasn't a coward. Morgan didn't, but Adam Pearce later joined her and the Judgment Day backstage to inform her that the match was official for Survivor Series.

He added that Rodriguez will be defending her Intercontinental title against Sky next Monday.

Lynch was one of two losers as Morgan recaptured the Women's World title at Money in the Bank, dethroning Stephanie Vaquer in the process. She had since challenged Morgan for the title on "Raw" two weeks later, but that match ended in disqualification after interference, Lynch getting the win but not the gold. Lynch leads their one-on-one saga at 5-2-1 heading into what will be their ninth contest.