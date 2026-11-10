Roman Reigns Makes WWE Survivor Series Challenge, Bloodline To Meet 946 In WarGames

After weeks of back-and-forth, involving plenty of attacks by 946 on the Bloodline and brawls between the two factions, their WWE Survivor Series WarGames match seems to be officially set. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Royce Keys went face-to-face on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," and the factions fought once again, but this time, they were evenly matched with the return of Jacob Fatu.

Keys called out Reigns earlier in the night after 946 beat down the three competitors in the number one contender's match for the Intercontinental Championship. Reigns appeared in the main event segment and had the crowd acknowledge him, before Keys came out with security through the crowd. Keys said he could respect the fact that Reigns is a man of his word, but he isn't, and he didn't come alone.

Reigns asked if Keys really thought that he came alone, and as the rest of the 946 came out through the crowd, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu were seen on the tron beside a burning vehicle. Commentary revealed it was 946's box truck on fire.

As Keys was distracted, Reigns hit him with a Superman punch. The brawl between the factions began and the rest of the Bloodline came out to even things out. Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Grip on Keys, then hit a pop-up Samoan Drop to Carmelo Hayes.

Fatu and Sikoa cleared the commentary desk and placed Hayes on it, and Fatu sent him through the desk with a splash. The 946 left through the crowd and Reigns grabbed a microphone. He said Keys called him out initially, but now he was challenging him, and he set up the Bloodline vs. 946 in a WarGames match in Houston, Texas.