At 46 years old, like many of his peers, WWE star The Miz is aware that his career is steadily winding down. Nonetheless, he doesn't have any imminent plans to retire.

"I still feel good," he said after being asked about retirement during an interview on Z100 New York. "[I'd think about retirement] if I had started feeling aching and pain and my energy was low. I don't feel that right now." Although he's now more than 20 years into his career, Miz stated that he doesn't feel sluggish, but instead feels as good as ever physically.

"I feel like the matches I've put together are as good as they've ever been," he continued. "I feel like I'm smarter, and that [helps] a lot of it as well: knowing what to do, and when to do it, and how to do it for an audience."

When John Cena made the case for his retirement, he explained that he could feel that he wasn't able to perform on the level he was accustomed to and to what fans deserved, which Miz claims he understands, adding that travel also takes a toll. "It takes a longer time for my body to heal when I have a longer match," he said. "The bumps, the bruises, the pain? It takes a lot longer to go away."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Z100 New York," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.