AEW Dynamite/Collision Results: Queen Aminata Defends TBS Title In 3-Way W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite/Collision" on November 11, 2026, coming to you from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah! The action kicks off at 8 PM ET and you can watch along with us on TBS and HBO Max in the United States and MyAEW internationally.

Tonight's three-hour double bill will serve as the go-home show for Full Gear on Saturday, with Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher due to come face-to-face ahead of their World Championship clash this weekend. Fletcher stood over a bloodied Ospreay in the main event of last week's show, forcing Adam Copeland to surrender in the Men's Blood & Guts match.

Mercedes Mone and Marina Shafir are set to prelude their Women's World Championship match in mixed tag team action, Mone joining The Cut's Jay White in his faction war with the Death Riders through Shafir and Jon Moxley.

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido will be fielding multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions the New Level in a first-time clash, itself a preview to the Trios Texas Deathmatch this weekend for the World Trios Championship held by Brodido and "Hangman" Adam Page against Swerve Strickland and the New Level.

The AEW National title will be on the line as Tommaso Ciampa makes his first defense against Mike Bailey, representing United Empire. Ciampa dethroned Bailey's stablemate, Andrade El Idolo, for the title on Saturday's "AEW Collision." And, with the Best of Five Series tied at 2-2, FTR and Motor City Machine Guns will battle one last time in the tie-breaker tag team bout.