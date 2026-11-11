AEW Dynamite/Collision Results: Queen Aminata Defends TBS Title In 3-Way W/ Live Updates
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Dynamite/Collision" on November 11, 2026, coming to you from the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah! The action kicks off at 8 PM ET and you can watch along with us on TBS and HBO Max in the United States and MyAEW internationally.
Tonight's three-hour double bill will serve as the go-home show for Full Gear on Saturday, with Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher due to come face-to-face ahead of their World Championship clash this weekend. Fletcher stood over a bloodied Ospreay in the main event of last week's show, forcing Adam Copeland to surrender in the Men's Blood & Guts match.
Mercedes Mone and Marina Shafir are set to prelude their Women's World Championship match in mixed tag team action, Mone joining The Cut's Jay White in his faction war with the Death Riders through Shafir and Jon Moxley.
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Brodido will be fielding multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions the New Level in a first-time clash, itself a preview to the Trios Texas Deathmatch this weekend for the World Trios Championship held by Brodido and "Hangman" Adam Page against Swerve Strickland and the New Level.
The AEW National title will be on the line as Tommaso Ciampa makes his first defense against Mike Bailey, representing United Empire. Ciampa dethroned Bailey's stablemate, Andrade El Idolo, for the title on Saturday's "AEW Collision." And, with the Best of Five Series tied at 2-2, FTR and Motor City Machine Guns will battle one last time in the tie-breaker tag team bout.
42 Updates
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"AEW Dynamite/Collision" is just fifteen minutes away!
What matches can you see being announced for Full Gear? Who wins between Brodido and New Level? Will Page or Strickland cost either of their teammates?
Let us know your answers and any other predictions in the comments below.
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We are live!
Excalibur runs down the card for the night, with Orange Cassidy versus David Finlay in singles action added.
Queen Aminata will be defending her TBS Championship against Skye Blue and Hyan in a three-way. The Young Bucks are teaming with Jack Perry against Kevin Knight, El Clon, and Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family, a preview to Jake Doyle and Mark Davis' challenge for the Tag titles this weekend.
A recap package plays for "Blood & Guts."
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A backstage segment is shown of Will Ospreay, the Young Bucks, Steven Borden, and Adam Copeland after their Blood & Guts loss.
Ospreay takes umbrage with Copeland surrendering, despite having all agreed they wouldn't. Copeland tells Ospreay to shut up, reminding him he had to retire for nine years because of the decisions he made in his career. He asks Ospreay if he wants to have another neck fusion. He says he doesn't want to see anyone else go through what he went through, and if they cannot get that, then maybe it isn't the place to be. He walks off to close the segment.
THE AFTERMATH OF WAR!
They vowed never to submit or surrender, but @RatedRCope wants @WillOspreay to understand the bigger picture following BLOOD & GUTS!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/bQsFhCJ4m7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026
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Kyle Fletcher is out first for his face-to-face with Ospreay. He takes a microphone before Ospreay's music hits to precede his own entrance.
Fletcher calls for Ospreay's music to be cut short before the crowd breaks into an "Ospreay! Ospreay!" chant. He says he will not stand here listening to that.
He has to listen instead to a "F*** Don Callis" chant, asks the crowd if they're done. They boo in response, and he says he tells them when they're done and they are.
Fletcher turns his attention to Ospreay. He says that so much has happened since the last time they talked it out in the ring. He notes that Ospreay has gotten married, he's had neck surgery, and he's won the World title.
Meanwhile, Fletcher has been a two-time TNT Champion, World Trios Champion, and International Champion. But he is aware that none of that would have come without Ospreay, and for that, he thanks him.
Ospreay says this wasn't what he expected, but he is proud of Fletcher, and hopes one day he can be proud of him. Fletcher cuts him off and says not to twist what he was saying. He would still do all of the heinous things he's done to Ospreay all over again.
Fletcher takes issue with the fact that Ospreay blamed his neck injury on the Death Riders. He says he was the one that did that, with the Tiger Driver and the Buckle Brainbuster, and he demands credit for that.
Ospreay admits he did do that to him. He wrestled with effectively one arm because of Fletcher, because of an injury he sustained seven months into his AEW career. Ospreay says that he was inspired to return for the crowd, calling their reaction morphine and hearkening back to when Australia cheered him over their home country boy.
He says Fletcher can have all the credit in the world, but he might not want to brag about it, because even with a broken neck, "I smoked you twice, bruv."
Ospreay asks Fletcher if he really believes he stands a chance. Fletcher nods. Ospreay says he beat seven others in Clockwork Carnage, he shot the Black Arrow when the world needed it most, and he beat Kenny Omega for the World title at Wembley.
Ospreay calls for a video to play on the Titantron. It's the moment Fletcher and Ospreay come face-to-face in Ospreay's All In entrance. He says, "Tell me what you were feeling in that moment."
The crowd chants "Jealous."
Fletcher says he felt absolutely nothing. Ospreay calls bulls*** and asks again. He says if he really hated him that much, he wouldn't have stood aside. He reckons that deep down, Fletcher and Davis wanted to be ringside in that moment.
Fletcher relents and screams that he felt jealous. "I had to watch the man I hate most in the world walk out there and achieve my dream!"
But, he says, that feeling did not last long. Because he knew that he was going to be the one to take it from him.
Ospreay says he still doesn't believe him. He thinks this could have been two brothers putting it all to the side for the World Championship, and this still can be. He says that deep down, he knows Fletcher still loves him, and he still loves him.
Fletcher loses his cool completely, telling Ospreay to stop playing with his head. He says one day, everyone is going to realize Ospreay is all about himself. One day, Alex Windsor will realize it, and she will leave him. One day, his son will be a grown man, and he will either realize it or Fletcher will be there to help him.
At Full Gear, he says, he will take everything from Ospreay.
Ospreay says that he will say one last thing; Fletcher has improved immeasurably, but they are not equals. He has fives wins over him out of six. And he will be bringing the same intensity he used to put down someone like Jon Moxley.
Fletcher slaps Ospreay in the face before he can conclude. He goads him into doing something. But Ospreay doesn't give him the satisfaction.
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The New Level vs. Brodido
Brodido can't even finish their entrance as Austin Creed and Kofi take them out with suicide dives. Kofi and Creed work together to take down Brody King before Bandido comes back to remove Kofi from the situation.
King takes control over Creed on the other side, setting him atop a steel chair and squishing him with a crossbody onto it against the barricade. King dispenses Creed into the ring and the bell rings.
Creed sends King to the outside and takes him out with another dive. Bandido follows up with a leap over the ropes, and Kofi flies from the top rope to take him out.
Kofi grabs a chair and throws it into the ring. Creed throws another into the ring. Commentary points out they can be disqualified if they take this too far.
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King throws Kofi into the crowd and looks to suplex him back in with Bandido. Creed looks to come to the rescue, gets beaten back, and they complete the suplex.
Commentary points out the referee is being very lenient with the count-out (it's certainly been more than 10 seconds by now).
All four men get back in the ring and now it's Creed and Kofi rallying with strikes. Bandido gets the better of Creed while Kofi still has the advantage on King. King rectifies that with a comedically hard chop to deck Kofi.
Creed starts punching out at King but, aptly, punches himself out before getting dropped. King takes Kofi outside of the ring while Bandido continues to work Creed.
Creed comes back with a pop-up knee strike, King comes in and drops him. Kofi comes back to take out King, and Bandido takes him out before getting a Fisherman's Buster from Creed.
King decks Creed and Kofi with a double lariat. He follows that up with a suicide dive to the barks of the crowd.
Creed and Kofi work together to whip King into the steel steps. Bandido leaps over said steps to take them both out. He begins to drag Creed up the ramp.
Bandido begins calling for a table. Kofi comes after him with a steel chair, misses, but the referee has called a no-contest.
Brodido vs. New Level ends in No-Contest via Double Count-Out
Bandido and King continue as planned, the former looking to press Kofi through a table set up next to the ramp. Kofi slips it and security comes out. But Kofi takes flight to send King through the table with a crossbody. Bandido presses a security guard into those between him and Creed, and they brawl out of shot to close the segment.
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AEW Honors Its Elite Veterans
AEW ran a video honoring the various roster members who have served in the armed forces, including Bobby Lashley, Trish Adora, and more.
All Elite Wrestling honors the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
To all veterans, thank you for your courage, sacrifice, and service to our country.
Happy Veterans Day from everyone at AEW! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZiX7zeEclU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026
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Orange Cassidy vs. David Finlay
Renee Paquette notes as Finlay makes the second entrance that everyone else has been banned from ringside for this. No Cut, no Death Riders, no Conglomeration.
Cassidy pushes the shillelagh beneath the ring before the match gets started. He gets in the ring to get things started, slipping and sliding around Finlay for a roll-up and a back-slide for two-counts. He gets another roll-up for two but Finlay comes back at him. Cassidy rolls out of the ring for a breather.
Finlay gives chase after some time and Cassidy runs back in the ring. Finlay gets back in the ring and Cassidy gets out on the other side. Cassidy returns to the ring as Finlay feigns chasing him again, coming back at him with a lariat. Cassidy ducks it and gets out of the ring again.
Finlay gets out on the other side for a stand-off until the count of nine. They both return to the ring at the same time, but Cassidy gets the better of Finlay again, sending him out of the ring and hitting a tope. He smashes him into the apron and throws him back into the ring, going to the top rope
Cassidy takes flight but Finlay catches him and drops him with a backbreaker. He goes to the outside and continues to target the back with a belly-to-back suplex onto the apron.
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Finlay brings Cassidy back into the ring and continues to stomp down at him in the corner. He grabs him by the ears into a suplex, releasing to send Cassidy flying to the other side of the ring.
Finlay goes for a lateral press but Cassidy puts his foot on the bottom rope. Finlay digs his elbow into Cassidy's face before getting back up.
Finlay hammer throws Cassidy into the opposing corner, leaving him to snap back down to the mat. Cassidy tries to fight up from his feet but keeps getting put back down. All the same, he keeps getting up, finally putting his hands in his pockets.
Finlay teases doing the same but knocks Cassidy to the mat with a rolling elbow. He looks to follow up with a suplex, Cassidy makes use of his legs to stall twice over. Finlay powers him up for a third attempt, but Cassidy reverses it for his own suplex.
Cassidy leaps onto the apron and takes Finlay's face for an immersive tour of the turnbuckle pads. He comes back in the ring for a Stundog Millionaire and a Tornado DDT.
Finlay runs at Cassidy in the corner, tripping him into the bottom buckle pad. Cassidy goes to the top rope, Finlay joins him and bits into his head. Finlay now looks for a superplex but Cassidy fights back, biting at Finlay's head and raking his back before discarding him back down to the ring.
Cassidy takes flight and connects with a diving DDT, but Finlay rolls out of the ring before he can make the cover. Finlay crawls to the ring skirt, grabbing out the shillelagh and a steel chair.
He throws the chair in the ring, distracting the referee as he picks it up and gets rid of it. In that moment, he hits Cassidy over the head with the shillelagh and he gets the winning pinfall.
David Finlay def. Orange Cassidy via Pinfall
The Conglomeration run down to the ring as Finlay goads them on, joined by the Gunns at ringside. With their attention on them, Clark Connors sneaks a spear on Cassidy and runs back up the ramp.
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Andrade is backstage to talk about his National Championship loss with Renee Paquette. He says as one door closes, another opens, gesturing towards his World Title Contract.
He promises he will be the first Latino AEW World Champion.
ONE CHAMPIONSHIP LOST. ANOTHER WITHIN REACH!@AndradeElIdolo reflects on what the #AEW National Title meant to him as he sets his sights on making history as the FIRST Latino #AEW World Champion!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/Tt0Uv0dzYi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026
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Persephone vs. Gypsy Mac
Britt Baker makes her entrance before introducing Persephone for a match with Gypsy Mac.
Mac wants to shake hands with Persephone. Persephone obliges before using it to dump Mac down to the mat. She follows up with a basement dropkick, mounting her and punching while yelling her grief over the TBS Championship.
Her loss of focus allows Mac to rally, hitting a Capoeira kick. Persephone locks in, pulling her opponent up for a Razor's Edge for the winning pinfall.
Persephone def. Gypsy Mac via Pinfall
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From MrMojoRisin73 in the comments, which seems to have kicked off a whole OC discussion: "I like Orange [Cassidy], but I think he hit his peak when he was International Champion."
It does feel like Cassidy is in need of some kind of evolution or shake up. I'm not saying change him; you should never fix what isn't broken, but he could definitely use a remastering. He needs a good story to blow the dust off him and light a real fire under him again.
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FTR vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Best of Five Series Finale
Excalibur notes that this is also a Number One Contenders' match.
Cash Wheeler and Alex Shelley start things off, Wheeler driving Shelley into the corner and tagging in Dax Harwood. Shelley gives them both the slip and retreats to his side of the ring, allowing Chris Sabin to come in and equalize the numbers.
Shelley and Harwood continue the exchange inside the ring, Shelley getting the better and maintaining control over the arm of Harwood. Harwood still pushes Shelley into the corner, tagging out to Wheeler. Shelley fights them both off again and assumes control over the arm of Wheeler.
He tags Sabin into the bout. Wheeler drives him into the corner, Sabin slips and rolls to the other side of the ring. Shelley re-enters and this time they all begin to brawl, Harwood against Sabin and Wheeler against Shelley.
Wheeler drives Sabin into the barricade, but then gets whipped himself into it by Shelley. Shelley helps Sabin back into the ring to work over Harwood.
Sabin throws Harwood into the outstretched feet of Shelley before tagging him in. Shelley starts to crank Harwood's neck, but Harwood chops the chest to begin an exchange. Shelley breaks the exchange with a chinbreaker and runs the ropes. Wheeler kicks him in the back, prompting Shelley to turn his attention thus allowing Harwood to get a chop block to resume control.
Wheeler tags in and begins to work the knee before constricting the neck on the mat.
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Wheeler softens Shelley's resolve with left jabs but gets dropped. Wheeler is forced to tag out to Harwood, who tries to catch Shelley but finds the same fate as his partner.
Shelley crawls to the other side of the ring but Wheeler storms in and tries to hit Sabin off the apron. Sabin catches him and the referee comes in to separate. But it means he misses a tag from Shelley to Sabin.
Harwood and Wheeler fail to truly take advantage and Shelley gets the long-awaited tag. Sabin comes in and begins to rally against both members of FTR, dropping Wheeler with a DDT for a two-count.
Wheeler dumps Sabin onto the ropes with a belly-to-back throw and then a suplex, putting Shelley onto the top rope and joining him for something. Sabin comes to help his partner, but Wheeler succeeds in knocking Shelley off the top rope before Sabin again manages to fight them both off.
Wheeler goes for the ring bell and manages to clock Sabin with it behind the referee's back. Harwood makes the cover but Sabin kicks out at two.
Harwood takes Sabin into the corner to sink in a chop, hammer throwing him to the opposite corner to jar the back. Another chop appears to wake Sabin up as he comes back with right hands. Harwood drops Sabin for the attempt and makes a lateral press cover for two.
FTR set up for the spike piledriver, but Sabin slips Harwood and slingshots him into Wheeler on the top rope. Shelley comes into the ring, doubling them up in the corner for machine gun chops to each of them.
Shelley holds Harwood and Wheeler in position as Sabin takes flight for a kick, Shelley dropping them with a DDT-legsweep combo. Harwood kicks out at two.
Shelley sends Wheeler to the outside of the ring but gets backslid by Harwood into a cover. Shelley kicks out at two.
A chopping exchange ensues with Shelley and Harwood joined by the wrists. Five minutes remain, as announced by Justin Roberts.
Sabin drops Wheeler with a cutter as he enters the ring. MCMG double up for kicks to different levels of Harwood. Sabin takes out Wheeler with a tope. Shelley hits a flying knee strike to Stokely Hathaway.
Shelley spikes Harwood and goes for the cover. But Wheeler dives through the ropes to make the save.
Wheeler and Sabin crash over the ropes with a suplex from the former. Hathaway trips Shelley and holds his boots as Harwood makes the cover. Shelley survives and chases him around ringside, into the ring, and gets caught with a Shatter Machine. Sabin makes the save.
Hathaway enters the ring again to argue with the referee. Sabin drops Hathaway, but gets a Spike Piledriver for it. FTR connect with another Spike Piledriver to Shelley and Harwood makes the cover, Shelley kicks out before the count of three.
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One minute is remaining.
Harwood looks to get Shelley up for another Spike Piledriver. Shelley collapses to the mat each time.
Thirty seconds left.
FTR look for Shatter Machine instead, Shelley sunset flips Harwood and tries for a cover. He upkicks Wheeler to send him through the ropes, getting the cover. One. Two. Three.
Motor City Machine Guns def. FTR via Pinfall to win the Best of Five Series 3-2
The Motor City Machine Guns win the Best-of-5 Series and earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship! 👏
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/PKf9O5EPgH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026
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FTR shake hands with MCMG when all is said and done. Though Hathaway looks none the happier for it.
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Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Mike Bailey - AEW National Championship
The bell rings and champion and challenger get things started with a chopping exchange. Bailey takes Ciampa off his feet and continues to hammer him in the corner with kicks to the chest. Ciampa boots Bailey in the face in response, sending him to the outside. Bailey rushes back to the ring but Ciampa repels him.
Ciampa brings him back in the ring. Bailey comes back and Ciampa slips to the outside of the ring, but Bailey follows with a skytwister press to the floor. Bailey brings Ciampa to the ring but Ciampa continues to retreat to the other side. Bailey follows and hits a kick to send him off his feet again.
Bailey brings him back to the ring. But Ciampa hits Bailey with Widow's Bell, sending his challenger back to the floor clutching his neck. Ciampa follows and hits a running knee strike to Bailey against the steel steps. Bailey is busted open.
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Ciampa seeks to open up the cut with angled punches, digging his fingers into the wound and stomping against his head on the floor.
Ciampa rubs the blood on himself, putting Bailey back in the ring. Ciampa comes in with another kick to the face, now driving the elbow into the cut.
Ciampa drapes Bailey over the middle rope and begins to bite at cut. The crowd doesn't hesitate to inform him he's a sick f***.
Bailey starts to fight back, sponging return strikes from Ciampa to deliver a roundhouse to send him to the mat. Bailey goes for a running shooting star press, Ciampa rolls out of the way and hits a German suplex. He maintains the waist control, bringing Bailey up and back down with another and then continuing to elbow down at the cut.
Bailey comes back once more, climbing to the top rope. Ciampa runs to meet him from the apron, hoisting him up for an Air Raid Crash. Bailey slips it and tries for a sunset flip. Ciampa punches out of the powerbomb position and manages to land an Air Raid Crash onto the apron.
He rolls Bailey back into the ring and connects with Project Ciampa. He goes for the cover. Bailey kicks out at two.
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Ciampa exposes the knee and lines up Bailey for the strike. Bailey collapses back down before Ciampa can hit it.
Ciampa calls for the referee to check on Bailey and call the match. Bailey says he's ready to go, slapping Ciampa and rocking him with a side heelkick.
Off the next exchange the action goes to the ring apron, with Bailey hitting his moonsault knee drop onto Ciampa on the apron. He goes to the top rope, but Ciampa comes up to meet him, trying for a superplex.
Bailey headbutts him and Ciampa ends up hung on the ropes. Bailey continues to kick down until Ciampa starts to bite his toes. Bailey falls down to the apron but still kicks Ciampa off, connecting with the Ultimate Weapon. He goes for the cover. One. Two. Ciampa kicks out, just.
Bailey's looking for the spinning kick in the corner, connecting with it and looking for the Flamingo Driver. Ciampa fights him off, biting the cut, but Bailey kicks him to the head.
Bailey tries for a hurricanrana but Ciampa catches him, turning it into an avalanche Project Ciampa. He goes for the cover. Bailey kicks out.
Ciampa drops the knee pad and connects with the knee strike. He goes for the cover. Bailey kicks out again.
Ciampa connects with another knee strike. He goes for the cover. Bailey does not kick out this time.
Tommaso Ciampa def. Mike Bailey via Pinfall to retain the AEW National Championship
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The lights have dropped. The metronome is on the ramp. Ilja Dragunov is here.
Dragunov enters the ring, Ciampa gets in his face and holds the title aloft. Dragunov steps back and points towards the Titantron.
A graphic shows that Ilja Dragunov will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW National Championship at Full Gear.
Ciampa extends his hand. Dragunov goes to shake it. Ciampa flips him off and retreats from the ring. Dragunov's music plays as he orchestrates a symphony of pain specifically for his next opponent.
IT'S OFFICIAL 🚨 @MrTommasoCiampa will defend the AEW National Championship against @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR THIS SATURDAY at #AEWFullGear!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/5VksAVzfbh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2026
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And that's it for the "AEW Dynamite" portion of the show. I will be leaving you in the capable hands of Samantha for "AEW Collision." Thanks for watching along!
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Jay White & Mercedes Moné vs. Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir
Hey Colliders! Thanks to Max for holding down the fort for "Dynamite". I'll be taking over for "Collision" and what a match to kick it off!
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The ref is banning everyone from ringside.
White and Mox start us off. White put Mox in a side headlock and took him to a knee. He sent him stumbling with a shoulder tackle. Marina kicked at Jay's face.
White back in the ring after picking up the Continental title. White put him in another side headlock, ran the ropes and went to the outside before tagging in Mercedes. Mercedes tells Mox "I want her!"
Marina got in and Mercedes tagged out. Jay shh'd the booing crowd. Marina kicked him in the butt. Mox sent him out and Marina did the same. Marina bounced her head off the announce desk while Mox chopped White against the barricade.
Mox put White back in the ring. Marina and Mercedes are in the ring too. They have their opponents in the corner and pummel and bite them. Marina slapped White and chopped him. He caught her leg, so he stood up on him to hit him. Mercedes landed a backstabber. White sent Mox off the apron before connecting with a backbreaker on Marina.
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Editor On Duty note: I guess this is still technically the overrun for AEW Dynamite? Or is it Collision with Dynamite graphics? No one knows for sure. I remain befuddled by the parameters of AEW double-bill broadcasting.
Either way, it's after 10 pm ET, and Samantha is gonna keep the train rolling until there's no more wrestling.
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We're back from break and Mercedes is dominating Marina. She took her down with a dropkick and tagged in White, who scoop slammed Marina. White had her by the face and she slapped him. White lifted her up, but she escaped and tagged in Mox. They exchange blows.
Mox landed a knee to the head. He reversed a bladerunner into a roll up. Mox sent him to the outside and followed with a tope suicida. Mercedes landed one on him.
Back in the ring, Mox landed a delayed piledriver on White. He transitioned to the bulldog and Mercedes stomped him the head. She slapped him and Mox grabbed her, but White took his leg out. Mercedes landed a frog splash. Mox landed the Paradigm Shift.
Mercedes and Marina tag in. Marina supelxed her and did a armdrag. White pulled Marina's hair to make her let go. Mercedes put Mox in the Statement Maker and Marina put White in a triangle hold.
Mox and Marina tee off on White.
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Mercedes landed a lungblower on Marina. Mercedes lowblowed Mox. Mox landed a cutter on Mercedes. White with a suplex on Mox. Mox landed a King Kong lariat on White. This match rules!
Mercedes hit the Moné Maker on Marina, but Marina rolled her into The Brutalizer to make the Women's World Champion tap 3 days before their Full Gear match.
Winner: Marina & Mox
After the match, Mercedes put Marina in the Statement Maker. The Cut comes down to attack Death Riders. KOR and Roddy Strong come out. Cassidy with taped ribs comes out over the barricade. He landed Orange Punch on The Dogs and Ace Austin, who saved White. KOR landed a knee on Colten. Roddy with a backbreaker on Austin Gunn. KOR put Colten in the ankle lock, but The Dogs drag him away. Mercedes is clutching her title by the announce desk. Jay is yelling at them. Orange and Mox shake hands.
Mercedes hit Marina in the back with her title.
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Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Kevin Knight, Brian Cage, and El Clon
Walker Stewart is on commentary.
The Bucks & Perry come to the ring first. DCF follows.
Cage sent Matt to the mat and then to the apron. He punched Clon and Cage. The Bucks double team Cage and Clon. Matt landed an armdrag on Knight. The Bucks double team him.
Perry tagged in and they triple kick Clon. Perry chopped Clon the corner. Perry used the ropes for an armdrag and dropkick. This is Clon's first AEW match in three months.
Perry shoved Knight off the apron, Clon with a Péle Kick. Knight with a sliding lariat. The Bucks got knocked down and DCF double teams Perry. Perry sent Cage to the barricade. Perry slid under the ring and waved at Knight. Knight followed and ate a double kick from the Bucks. They keep outsmarting the DCF.
Perry landed a leaping 'rana on Knight. The babyfaces landed triple topes on the heels.
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There has been so much happening in this match, so a typical Bucks match. I'm doing my best to keep up!
Back from break, DCF tee off on Perry. Knight landed a dropkick on Perry and covered him for two. Perry turned him inside out.
Nick tagged and did a crossbody on Knight and Clon. He kicked Cage in the face and takes out Knight and Clon. Matt tagged in and they double team Clon. Clon walked the rope, but Matt kicked him and Matt did a headscissor. They did a joint suplex on Knight. Matt took out Clon and KNight. Cage put Matt in a delayed vertical suplex. Nick kicked him in the gut. The Bucks tried to lift up Cage. Perry hit him in the back. They put on the barricade and Perry did a leaping kick to the back of the head.
The Bucks double team Clon and Knight in the ring. The Bucks landed on Knight and Clon while Perry did a moonsault on Cage. It was not a 3-corner massacre, but close.
The Bucks hit each other's knee. Knight did a combo on them and hurricanrana on Nick. Perry with a diving DDT. Cage did side slam on Perry. Clon landed a DDT on Perry. Knight with the UFO Splash, but the Bucks break it up.
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Cage had Matt over his shoulder and Clon put Perry on the other. Nick superkicked Clon and Cage. The babyfaces take down Cage with kicks. Perry kicked Clon and the Bucks superkicked Knight.
Matt and Perry take Knight and Clon over to Nick and he kicked them and landed a senton on Cage. Stereo BTE triggers on Clon for the win.
Winner: Young Bucks and Jack Perry
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Backstage, Lexy interviewed Divine Dominion. They put each other over from their Blood & Guts match. Kross said through blood, they become immortal. They will not seek revenge. Bayne said the destruction they will do is what they were going to do anyway.
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Backstage, Lexy is with the Bucks and Perry. Perry called out Samoa Joe. He said he still owes him a rematch.
The Bucks won't make any excuses. That might have been the worst loss in their career. Matt says they're the Founders, the elite of the Elite, the Young Bucks. At the end of night at Full Gear, they'll still be champions.
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Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto
Is this a standby match?
Wardlow is accompanied by Davis & Doyle. Nick Comoroto is already in the ring. Aaron Solo and Griff Garrison are with him.
Comoroto put him in a side headlock. He shoulder tackled Wardlow, who moved a little. Wardlow headbutted Comoroto, who fell to his knee. He followed with a lariat. He landed a powerbomb and put a foot on his chest to pin him.
Winner: Wardlow
After the match, Wardlow, Davis, and Doyle powerbomb Soloroto and Garrison.
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Backstage, Maya wants her TBS title back, but tonight is about HYAN. HYAN said they showed up and take none of this for granted. She's going to show up and show out. When she wins tonight, Maya is first in line for a title shot.
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The Swirl vs. El Sky Team - ROH Men's Tag Titles
The Swirl comes to the ring first. El Sky Team follows. I don't even remember the last time El Sky Team defended these titles. The Swirl just had a good showing in the NJPW Super Jr. World Tag tournament.
Mistico's theme song is a BANGER.
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Dorada and Blake start us off. Blake offered his hand and then flipped him off. Blake took him down, but they dodge each other. Dorada with a tijares takedown.
Lee tagged in, as did Mistico. Mistico offered his hand and Lee kicked it. Lee took him down with a side headlock. Lee shoved him down. Mistico with a headscissors and tope suicida.
Mistico put him in the ring and tagged in Dorada. They tee off on Lee in the corner. They double team him and then do the same to Blake.
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Back from break, Blake dropkicked Dorada, who responded with a vicious kick to the back.
Mistico tagged in and took down Lee twice. Mistico with an armdrag from the top rope. He followed with a senton atomico, but Blake broke up the pin. Blake landed a Destroyer on the apron. Lee sent Dorada to the floor. The Swirl takes out the champs with stereo moonsaults.
Back in the ring, The Swirl double teams Mistico. They both kick Mistico multiple times. There's too much happening to keep up with, but Dorada landed a tornillo on Blake. Mistico landed a crossbody on Lee. Mistico went for La Mistica, but Lee dodged it and he rolled up Lee to win.
Winner (and still): El Sky Team
Nick Wayne tells them to cut the music to play what they really want to hear. Wayne's theme hits and he comes out with his own videographer. Wayne asks the chat if he heard the news; he's mogging all of them. He walks up to a fan and says tell your mom you're getting mogged on national TV. He tells him he's chopped.
He beat Chris Jericho. *Explosion* Twice. Blows a kiss. We don't get a second explosion.
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Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. HYAN - TBS Championship
The women are main eventing and we love to see it!
Blue makes her way to the ring first. HYAN follows.
SHEEEE'S YOUR QUEEEEEN TO BEEEE! Aminata makes her way to the ring.
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The TBS title graphic blocks what's happening when the bell rings. -_-
HYAN rolled up Aminata. Blue pulled HYAN out of the ring and stares down Aminata. They shove each other and exchange blows. They slapped HYAN in the chest. HYAN landed a double crossbody. HYAN took Aminata down with a knee strike. She splashes them in the corner. She landed a running knee on Aminata. She threw Blue onto the back of Aminata.
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After the break, Blue with snapmare takeover on HYAN. Aminata pulled her hair to brak up the pin. She landed a Manhattan Drop and Atomic drop on HYAN. She did Queen's Crown on Blue and a neckbreaker on HYAN.
Blue drove Aminata into the corner. HYAN with a Falcon Arrow on Blue. Aminata got a chair and HYAN kicked her in the face. Aminata tripped her and made her face plant the chair and followed with a dropkick from the apron. Blue nailed Aminata with a chair to the face.
Bleu landed a running knee in the ring. Blue went for Code Blue, but Aminata does a high stack. HYAN landed a spear on the champ. Blue rolled her up for two. HYAN with a big boot. Blue with a thrust kick. Blue with a Code Blue, but Aminata landed a senton to break it up. Aminata with a suplex and Off with her Head on Blue for the win.
Winner (and still): Queen Aminata
After the match, Britt Baker is trash talking Aminata so Persephone could hit her from behind. She grabbed the TBS title and yelled this is mine while sitting on her. Maya came to the ring and Baker pulled Persephone out of the ring. Aminata will compete in yet another 3-way against Persephone and World at the Tailgate Brawl.
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After the Full Gear rundown, Aminata dances with her belt on top of the ramp and taunts Persephone.
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Thanks for hanging out for the 3+ hours of wrestling!
Here the TL;DR for "Dynamite":
-Brodido vs. New Level ended in No-Contest via Double Count-Out
-David Finlay def. Orange Cassidy via Pinfall
-Persephone def. Gypsy Mac via Pinfall
-Best of Five Series Finale for AEW Tag Titles No. 1 Contendership: Motor City Machine Guns (3) def. FTR (2) via Pinfall
-AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa def. Mike Bailey via Pinfall
-Dynamite/Collision overrun match: Marina Shafir & Jon Moxley def. Mercedes Moné & Jay White
-Young Bucks & Jack Perry def. Don Callis Family
-Wardlow def. Nick Comoroto
-ROH Men's Tag Team Championship: El Sky Team def. The Swirl
-TBS Championship: Queen Aminata def. Skye Blue & HYAN
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Full Gear is just 3 days away and matches are still being added.
Following Ciampa winning his first title defense, Ilja Dragunov challenged Ciampa for the National Championship at Full Gear.
After Aminata successfully retained the TBS Championship, Persephone attacked her and Maya World made the save. Aminata will defend the title against Persephone and World on the Tailgate Brawl.
There will likely be three more matches added to the Tailgate Brawl the day of the PPV because that what TK does. Be sure to come back on Saturday for our Full Gear coverage!