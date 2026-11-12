AEW Dynamite/Collision - 11/11/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

If there's one thing you can bank on when it comes to any AEW show, it's a squash match. We've talked about this before: AEW will throw out these random squash matches as a way to justify getting someone on television right before they go and wrestle on a pay-per-view or a marquee TV match. It's a classic formula used back in the territories, and it has worked in AEW before. I mean, some of the most famous matches in AEW history have been squashes, but this was not one of them.

We do have to give a shout-out to Wardlow's squash match against Nick Comoroto because there was also no need for that over three hours into a weekly wrestling show. However, it's Persephone that I want to talk about. Persephone has been fuming about losing her AEW TBS Championship to Queen Aminata and still believes the title is hers, resulting in her needing to get some of those frustrations out on a jobber. It's an understandable thing to do, and it keeps Persephone strong with a dominant performance, but compare this to the end of the show.

Aminata beats Hyan and Skye Blue to retain her title. Persephone then comes out to clean house, only for Maya World to show up, and it made me ask one question. If you have this segment at the end of the show to set up another three-way at the pay-per-view, then why did we have to feed a jobber to Persephone two hours before? You can do one without the other and still have it work, to the point where I think a lot of people would be happier because it would make the fans a bit happier thanks to the show not being nearly four hours long.

Persephone came off more as a heel in the closing segment by attacking Aminata from behind, instead of eating poor Gypsy Mac alive in just a few minutes, which ultimately makes her look very cool because Persephone is just good at this whole wrestling thing. Don't book the squash; just have Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. come out at the end as a surprise and then have Persephone make her first appearance on the show by attacking the champion. Then you can flow into Maya World showing up, the three-way for the Tailgate Brawl portion of AEW Full Gear 2026, and it just comes off better.

As I said, I'm not against squash matches at all, but this was the case of one segment being able to survive without the other. Just drop one of the spots and you'll get twice the amount of reward.

Written by Sam Palmer