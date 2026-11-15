The John Cena Classic is set to kick off in about a month on the 14th of December, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, and Noam Dar already confirmed for the tournament. While he's yet to be announced for the John Cena Classic, The Miz has aspirations to win it all.

During an interview on "Q1043 New York," Miz criticized the way Cena has been handling the tournament, rallying behind fans who called 'The Champ' out for the lack of information after initially announcing the John Cena Classic.

"Alright? What is it? 'Cause I'd want to win it! I've beaten [Cena] at WrestleMania, so why can't I win this classic?" he asked.

The Miz then claimed that this was something he actually said to Cena's face backstage, before detailing the relationship he now has with his rival-turned-friend.

"I do ask him a lot of questions, and a lot of advice," he said. "If you've ever sat down with John Cena, or if you ever have the chance to sit down with John Cena, he is one of the most informative people; if you have a question, he has a great answer!"

The veteran further claimed that this isn't new, and back in the day, Cena would often advise him on his matches as soon as he exited the ring, which has allowed him to become a great WWE Superstar. Miz further praised Cena's efforts in Hollywood, claiming that his friend has been the most recent former wrestler to pave the way for their peers into acting.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Q1043 New York," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.