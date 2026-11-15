Rey Mysterio's heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero in the wake of his passing moved many fans at the time, and while the two were heated rivals on screen, they shared a devoted friendship in real life. Mysterio continues to honor Guerrero whenever he can, and he's begun to notice similarities in his friendship with Dragon Lee to what he once shared with Guerrero.

"I spend a lot of time driving with Dragon Lee, and he likes to pick my brain here and there, and I see him — when I talk to him — very similar to the relationship that I had with Eddie," Mysterio said during an interview on "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon." "Eddie would give me words of wisdom, speak about God, and just make me feel real when I was present with him. And with Dragon, it's like I found this connection with him that's very special."

At the same time, Mysterio notes that the relationship between him and Dragon Lee is still that of a mentor and protege, explaining that he's the one who offers advice. The veteran then explained that the two of them mostly talk about family, because like him, Dragon Lee is also married with two children.

Mysterio also expressed that his marriage has allowed him to impart wisdom onto Dragon Lee, who he believes is walking a similar path to his own. "I see him very much how I was, or how I am — attached to my wife, attached to my kids," he said. "Angie has always been very grounded and understanding that I love this sport, and she's backed me up from day one, and I see a lot of that within Dragon, I know his wife is very — oh, my gosh — she has the patience of the whole world!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.