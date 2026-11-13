Nic & Ryan Nemeth Added To TNA Destination X Match, Will Defend Tag Title

What was once a simple tag team bout between Matt Hardy-Moose and the Syx (Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw) at TNA Destination X has now been elevated to a triple threat, with the TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made the announcement in a backstage segment with Ryan Nemeth, one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, on Thursday night's episode of "TNA Impact." Ryan complained that Elijah, Matt Hardy, and the Syx had wronged him in recent weeks, so in turn, he demanded that Marella get him some justice. Marella interpreted "justice" as a triple threat tag title match pitting The Nemeths against the Syx and Matt Hardy-Moose at Destination X. Ryan, meanwhile, claimed that was far from it. Nevertheless, the bout was made official for the upcoming event.

Ryan and Nic Nemeth captured the TNA World Tag Team Titles at August's Lockdown event. Since then, they've successfully defended their gold against The Hardy Boyz, Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa, and the team of Slater-Amazing Red. Jeff Hardy remains out of action after being struck with two axes in the Slaughterhouse Syx match, hence his absence from Destination X. In Jeff's place, Moose forged an alliance with Matt Hardy, who ended up on the receiving end of an attack from the Syx, just like him.

Destination X will emanate from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday, November 15. Additional matches include TNA World Champion Leon Slater vs. Trey Miguel and TNA Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell vs. Shayna Baszler.