WWE SmackDown Results 11/13/26 W/ Live Updates

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 13, 2026, coming to you live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida! The show begins at 8 PM ET, and can be streamed both on the USA Network in the US and Netflix internationally.

Chelsea Green defeated Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to become the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Morgan's Judgment Day stablemates Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez attacked Green in the moments that followed both match, but Green's best friend Tiffany Stratton came to Green's aid...until Stratton decided to turn her back on Green. Stratton cashed in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase on Green to become the new Women's Champion, and following such, Stratton will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Crown Jewel also saw World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns become the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Champion by defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, 2026 Men's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Penta and Je'Von Evans dethrone The Vision as World Tag Team Champions, and Cody Rhodes score a win against Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

Additionally, John Cena will be making an appearance on tonight's show after inviting NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan and 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar to take part in The John Cena Classic this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT".