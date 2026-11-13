Major Update On Lei Ying Lee's TNA Status

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee has reportedly hit free agency after her contract expired.

PWInsider first reported that Lee was exiting the promotion, having last performed for TNA in July. It was noted in their report that talks were already underway with "other major promotions about her future."

Fightful Select reported much the same, and that her departure was coming during a period where a number of deals were expiring within TNA. Their report noted that Lee hadn't been at recent TNA tapings while she was overseas in China, but she has held talks with other companies and is expected to continue wrestling. It was stated that TNA did make an offer, but the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Lee spent seven years with WWE prior to her stint with TNA, becoming the first-ever Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring as she debuted in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017. She went on to compete in the 2018 tournament and spent time in "WWE NXT" until her "WWE SmackDown" call-up in 2021.

She departed in 2024, going to TNA and becoming a two-time Knockouts World Champion. Lee's last match with TNA was an unsuccessful attempt to recapture the title from Xia Brookside.