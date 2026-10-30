Backstage Update On Status Of Absent TNA Star Lei Ying Lee

It's been nearly four months since fans saw Lei Ying Lee in a TNA ring, and there's reportedly a personal reason for that.

According to PWI Elite, Lee traveled to her home country of China for an extended visit with family. The outlet noted that the former TNA Knockouts World Champion had not been back there for several years prior.

Regarding Lee's status with TNA, PWI Elite reports that she is still under contract with the company as of now. There is no word on when or if she will return to TNA programming, however.

Lee last competed on the July 9 edition of "TNA Impact" (her particular match taped July 1). On it, she unsuccessfully challenged Xia Brookside for the Knockouts World Championship. Just days before, Brookside had dethroned the former "WWE SmackDown" star as champion at TNA Slammiversary.

Brookside has since lost the TNA KO Title to Indi Hartwell, who is now slated to defend it against Shayna Baszler at Destination X. This event will emanate from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 15.

Behind the scenes, a number of TNA talents, including George "The Personal Concierge" Iceman, are approaching the end of their contracts. Recent reports indicated that several will expire in the coming months, with TNA expected to begin contract discussions with the affected talents very soon. It is unclear if Lee's deal personally falls under that category.

Following her departure from WWE, TNA announced its signing of Lee in November 2024. The following year, she claimed her first of two reigns as Knockouts World Champion.