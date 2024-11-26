TNA Announces It's Signed Former WWE Star

Léi Yǐng Lee (formerly known as Xia Li) is signing with TNA Wrestling, as announced by the company this afternoon. The news comes roughly seven months after Lee received her WWE release, bringing her run with the company to an end after seven years.

Lee made her debut with TNA in September and has since made several appearances on TV as well as the TNA Bound for Glory 2024 pre-show. Along with that, she challenged Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 12 this past Saturday, but was unsuccessful. TNA's press release touts Lee's background in martial arts and features the wrestler calling out Slamovich and Jordynne Grace.

After being recruited by WWE in 2017 during a tryout in Shanghai, China, Lee began her career with several appearances in the Mae Young Classic tournament and performing on WWE NXT live events. She later made an appearance in the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match before assuming a role on "WWE NXT." Lee spent several years in developmental before being called up to the main roster in 2021.

While she never quite reached the top of the roster, Lee did have some memorable feuds during her time in WWE, including against Becky Lynch. The two had a brief rivalry in fall 2023 that led up to a singles match on "WWE Raw," which Lynch won. Lee's last match in the promotion took place in April, shortly before her release, when she was defeated by Natalya on an episode of "WWE Main Event."