Backstage News On TNA Status Of Elegance Brand's Personal Concierge, Aka George Iceman

Though TNA has recently been in talent acquisition mode, bringing in names such as Shotzi Blackheart and Shayna Baszler, there continues to be talk of the promotion losing more names as several contracts come due later this year. And one name to keep an eye on is a talent best known for what he does outside of the ring as opposed to inside it. False Finish reports that George Iceman, better known as the Elegance Brand's Personal Concierge, will see his contract expire soon, and that promotions outside of TNA are believed to be interested, though no promotions were named.

A source with knowledge of the situation indicates to False Finish that George Iceman's contract with TNA is coming up soon and there's some interest outside of TNA pic.twitter.com/vMawf3wx2d — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 27, 2026

Not to be mistaken for NBA legend George "Iceman" Gervin, George Iceman was a relatively unknown figure in wrestling before he debuted in TNA in early 2024 as the "Personal Concierge" for Ash By Elegance, fka WWE star Dana Brooke. Iceman has continued to serve as Ash's manager since, and has become an integral part of the Elegance Brand stable alongside Heather By Elegance, M By Elegance and Mr. Elegance.

Primarily serving as the group's manager and mouthpiece, Iceman has competed in one match, teaming alongside alongside Ash and Heather at TNA Sacrifice 2025. It was a successful evening for Iceman, Ash, and Heather, as he helped the duo defeat Jody Threat and now AEW star Dani Luna in a 3 on 2 handicap match to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Though best known for his TNA stint, Iceman has worked outside of the promotion, including Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, where he managed Gisele Shaw when she defeated Kylie Rae to win the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Women's Canadian Championship at Northern Rising in May 2025. Iceman's MLP biography also reveals that he has experience promoting wrestling, having worked with the Canadian independent promotion Destiny Wrestling.