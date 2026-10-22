Major Update On Ex-WWE Star Shayna Baszler's TNA Contract Status After Tag Title Win

After spending the last year of her career wrestling on the independent circuit, Shayna Baszler showed up in TNA for Bound for Glory a couple of weekends ago, reuniting with former Pure Fusion Collective teammate Zoey Serrano to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. It's the kind of victory that would strongly signal that Baszler was signed to TNA full-time, and a few weeks later, Baszler and TNA have confirmed that's the case. In an interview with Denise Salcedo that Salcedo would later post, in part, on X Thursday morning, Baszler announced she had signed with TNA. The organization would later confirm the news with a tweet of their own nearly an hour later.

Speaking of her signing with Salcedo, Baszler revealed her motivations behind joining TNA had to do with the promotion's roster, and her feeling that she could help add realism to TNA through her own character.

"I think right now when you look at the talent that TNA has there is no denying that it is arguably the most talented wrestling locker rooms in the world right now," Baszler said. "I am excited at the opportunity to stand out. I think what I want my legacy to be is that; everything about me is real... I don't even wear fake eyelashes, I don't put a costume on to get in the ring and beat you up anymore.

"Everything that I do is just what I am. If I can bring reality and realism, if I can be in the discussion and make TNA to be one of the first organizations to be brought up when people go, 'Yeah but whose the most legitimate locker room?' If because I am there, if I can bring that into the discussion then that's the legacy I want to leave, its where ever I am is where reality lives."