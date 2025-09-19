More Conflicting Reports On TNA-Maple Leaf Pro Relationship
Recently, in a virtual signing hosted by "Signed By Superstars," former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose, went on the record to say that participating in a future event for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, for his former boss who he highly respects, Scott D'Amore, was tricky, stating, "I wish I could work for them but you know how business is with the whole TNA — they have a relationship with AEW, we're in competition with AEW so you know how all that whole nonsense goes." That sentence alone ignited a firestorm that has left many within this rumor mill confused yet conflicted.
D'Amore, who relaunched MLP Wrestling, soon after his unexpected release from TNA, has put the Canadian promotion back on the map since its return in October of 2024. Just as it celebrates it's one year anniversary since its comeback, the confliction remains on which talents from AEW (including the current and inaugural MLP Canadian Champion, Josh Alexander), TNA, NJPW, or other talents from other promotions, are allowed to appear for the company. While D'Amore, Tommy Dreamer (Head of Talent Relations in TNA), and current TNA President, Carlos Silva, have all denied such claims, with words to the effect of wanting a strong working partnership, and for all wrestling companies to be successful, Dave Meltzer has found opposition to those remarks.
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some, who commented off record, said there's inconsistencies to the original matter. Those contradicting the statements D'Amore, Dreamer, and Silva made have said that while there were TNA talents appearing for MLP in the beginning of the relaunch, they aren't seeing as many now, except for Santino Marella and George Iceman, who aren't wrestling in TNA, despite the positions they have within the company now. It appears Marella was given a stamp of approval to be on recent shows of D'Amore's, but not others.
Disputing what Meltzer wrote in his latest reports, Fightful Select confirmed with D'Amore and Silva that the rumors of TNA Wrestling and MLP not being able to work together are untrue, stating that "there aren't restrictions" prohibiting TNA's stars from working at MLP. However, there was a time when Moose and Jordynne Grace were unable to work some of Maple Leaf Pro's shows, and that had to do with them being champions at the time. D'Amore went on record to say his promotion and TNA have an "amicable relationship."
Where Does AEW Stand With Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Today
Regarding how involved AEW talent can be at Maple Leaf Pro events remains undetermined as of this report, despite Alexander's position at both MLP and AEW. However, that could change in the foreseeable future, as it was reported that D'Amore was backstage at "AEW Dynamite: September to Remember" this past Wednesday. In the past, the MLP successor has mentioned he's always "looking into options and opportunities," even though he's enjoying where his position is now. It's interesting to point out that former AEW World Champion MJF did challenge former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth to a match on one of D'Amore's shows; however, as Meltzer sees it, that might be hard for both parties to negotiate on at this point in time.
With WWE and TNA having a working relationship, it automatically shifts TNA's position with AEW from where it used to be. AEW and Impact Wrestling (at the time) first formed their partnership in December of 2020, with then AEW World Champion and future Impact World Champion, Kenny Omega, leading the helm on-screen. Talents from both companies were featured on each other's programming. The relationship quietly concluded in October of 2021.
Since that termination, WWE picked up where AEW left off. Not only did they form a partnership with TNA, they also acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which used to have a working relationship with AEW before being obtained this past April. As of today, AEW's working relationships remain with CMLL (AAA's opposition in Mexico), NJPW, and MLW, where MJF has been featured as of late. MJF worked for MLW before signing with AEW from 2017-2020.