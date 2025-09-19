More Conflicting Reports On TNA-Maple Leaf Pro Relationship

Recently, in a virtual signing hosted by "Signed By Superstars," former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose, went on the record to say that participating in a future event for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, for his former boss who he highly respects, Scott D'Amore, was tricky, stating, "I wish I could work for them but you know how business is with the whole TNA — they have a relationship with AEW, we're in competition with AEW so you know how all that whole nonsense goes." That sentence alone ignited a firestorm that has left many within this rumor mill confused yet conflicted.

D'Amore, who relaunched MLP Wrestling, soon after his unexpected release from TNA, has put the Canadian promotion back on the map since its return in October of 2024. Just as it celebrates it's one year anniversary since its comeback, the confliction remains on which talents from AEW (including the current and inaugural MLP Canadian Champion, Josh Alexander), TNA, NJPW, or other talents from other promotions, are allowed to appear for the company. While D'Amore, Tommy Dreamer (Head of Talent Relations in TNA), and current TNA President, Carlos Silva, have all denied such claims, with words to the effect of wanting a strong working partnership, and for all wrestling companies to be successful, Dave Meltzer has found opposition to those remarks.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some, who commented off record, said there's inconsistencies to the original matter. Those contradicting the statements D'Amore, Dreamer, and Silva made have said that while there were TNA talents appearing for MLP in the beginning of the relaunch, they aren't seeing as many now, except for Santino Marella and George Iceman, who aren't wrestling in TNA, despite the positions they have within the company now. It appears Marella was given a stamp of approval to be on recent shows of D'Amore's, but not others.

Disputing what Meltzer wrote in his latest reports, Fightful Select confirmed with D'Amore and Silva that the rumors of TNA Wrestling and MLP not being able to work together are untrue, stating that "there aren't restrictions" prohibiting TNA's stars from working at MLP. However, there was a time when Moose and Jordynne Grace were unable to work some of Maple Leaf Pro's shows, and that had to do with them being champions at the time. D'Amore went on record to say his promotion and TNA have an "amicable relationship."